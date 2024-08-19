Terran Orbital’s Tyvak Awarded $254 million Prototype Agreement for Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) Gamma for Space Development Agency

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., Irvine, California (a Terran Orbital Corporation) (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, is proud to announce it has been chosen by the Space Development Agency (SDA) to produce 10 satellites for the Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) Gamma contract.

Terran Orbital will undertake the comprehensive design, construction, integration, testing, and delivery of 10 T2TL Gamma satellites based on its Ambassador platform. This will also include the integration of the associated ground control system and the execution of Launch and Early Operations (LEOPs). These satellites will be equipped with payloads specifically designed to enhance future kill chain capabilities through the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). The PWSA envisions a constellation of hundreds of satellites in low-Earth orbit, featuring advanced satellite communications, data transport, missile warning, and missile-tracking functionalities.

Gamma will maintain several core characteristics shared with other T2TL variants, including Beta. In addition to Gamma and as previously announced, Terran Orbital is collaborating with Lockheed Martin to produce 36 space vehicles for T2TL Beta and 18 for the T2 Tracking Layer. The Company has already successfully delivered 10 buses for the Tranche 0 Transport Layer and is now manufacturing 42 buses for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL), with launches planned for late 2024 and 2025.

“ We are honored to have been chosen for this program. Our ongoing collaboration with the SDA across multiple Tranche iterations has been immensely rewarding, and we deeply value their continued trust in our capabilities,” Marc Bell, Chairman, Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer at Terran Orbital stated.

Learn more about the spacecraft platforms Terran Orbital is setting new industry standards with here: Terran Orbital Spacecraft Platforms.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of satellite products primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and on-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.