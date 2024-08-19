Guardian Restoration Partners Acquires Quick Dry Restoration and Spartan Emergency Water Removal

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Restoration Partners (“Guardian”), a platform focused on partnering with and building exceptional home restoration businesses backed by Alpine Investors (“Alpine”), announced today its partnership with two leading restoration services businesses, Quick Dry Restoration (“Quick Dry”) and Spartan Emergency Water Removal (“Spartan”).

The additions of Quick Dry and Spartan bring Guardian’s total acquisitions since launching the platform in April 2024 to five, and build on Guardian’s mission of partnering with leading local restoration brands to help accelerate their growth.

Quick Dry was founded in Boise, ID in 2016 by Evan Gines. Evan entered the restoration space at 21-years-old and went on to run restoration businesses in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City before starting Quick Dry. In addition to Boise, ID, the company has locations in Coeur d’Alene, ID and Seattle, WA.

“Quick Dry is thrilled to be a part of the Guardian platform,” said Gines. “What Guardian has been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time since its launch is truly impressive, and the team’s focus on putting people at the heart of everything they do makes them an ideal partner for us.”

Spartan was founded in Fredericksburg, VA in 2012 by James B. Bonner III, an honorably discharged wounded disabled USMC Officer and a retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent. The twin pillars of success for Spartan are family and military, and Jim’s 24-plus years of extensive military and law enforcement experience helped him lay the foundation for success. Spartan prides itself on providing the utmost care and attention to detail for a complete restoration, so customers can rest easy knowing that their family, home and belongings will be treated in a professional manner every step of the way.

“Spartan is a company built on a family- and community-focused mentality, so this partnership with Guardian made perfect sense for us,” said Bonner. “We look forward to continuing to provide the highest quality service for our customers in need as we add even more strength to our operations as part of the Guardian platform.”

As part of the partnership, Guardian will support the businesses by attracting and developing top talent and investing in efficient technology and systems, ultimately enabling business owners to focus on providing an exceptional customer experience. Quick Dry and Spartan will continue to operate under their individual brands.

“The high-quality work, services, and customer-first mindset Quick Dry and Spartan consistently bring to their communities stood out to us,” said Bruno Slosse, CEO of Guardian. Brian Willis, President of Guardian, added, “We are thrilled to welcome these two companies into the Guardian family and look forward to the great progress we’ll achieve together.”

About Guardian Restoration Partners

Guardian Restoration Partners (Guardian) partners with and builds exceptional restoration service providers so that every property owner can get the emergency help they need. Backed by Alpine Investors, Guardian seeks to help local restoration business owners guard their legacies and unlock growth through talent development, technology investments and operational support. For more information, visit https://guardianrestoration.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors (Alpine) is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Alpine’s PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has $17 billion in assets under management and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com and https://alpineinvestors.com/terms-conditions/ for full disclaimers including, but not limited to, third-party statements and certifications and Alpine Operations Group.