AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) of Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited (Kenya Re) (Kenya). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Kenya Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and weak enterprise risk management.

Kenya Re’s balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio, which benefits from the company’s low underwriting leverage. A key driver of capital consumption is Kenya Re’s exposure to illiquid investments, such as private equity and real estate, which together account for approximately one-third of its investment portfolio. The balance sheet strength assessment also considers Kenya Re’s exposure to the very high levels of economic, political and financial system risks that are associated with its core markets, as well as the company’s history of severe reserve deficiencies relating to its crop business, the majority of which was exited in 2020. Since then, reserving development has demonstrated a stabilising trend.

AM Best views Kenya Re’s operating performance as adequate, considering its return-on-equity ratio has consistently exceeded the generally high inflation level in Kenya in recent years. Since initiating corrective actions in 2020, the company's non-life portfolio has reported modest technical profits in most years. Nonetheless, overall earnings remain driven by favourable investment income reflecting the high interest rates prevalent in Kenya, in response to the inflationary environment.

Kenya Re operates as a composite reinsurer primarily across Africa, with a focus on markets in East Africa. The company has privileged market access in Kenya, where it benefits from a 20% compulsory cession from domestic insurers. Kenya Re’s risk management framework is considered to be evolving and its risk management capabilities are weak when compared with its risk profile. However, ongoing developments in the company’s risk management framework and processes are expected to gradually strengthen its risk management capabilities.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.