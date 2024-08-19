Pacific Office Automation and PCC Launch New Field Service Technician Foundations Program for Fall ‘24

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pacific Office Automation (POA), the largest independent office equipment dealer in the U.S., has partnered with Portland Community College (PCC) to develop a Field Service Technician Foundations Certificate of Completion. The curriculum—a full course-load—will prepare students for successful careers as technicians. The 12-week program begins Monday, September 23.

With industry guidance from POA, the PCC program was developed to teach students foundational skills that translate directly into a career as a field technician, such as installing and testing equipment, troubleshooting issues, and customer service interaction. Throughout the term, students will learn diagnostic skills, which would then be applicable to equipment in fields as varied as agriculture, heavy machinery, manufacturing, the office-equipment industry, and more.

POA and PCC strive to provide students with immediate career-readiness, so successful completion of the program guarantees an interview with Pacific Office Automation. POA will provide full tuition reimbursement for the program to anyone hired by the company.

“Alongside POA, our goal with this term-long program is to break down barriers to these types of careers so that anyone can access this program and ensuing job opportunities,” said Patty Hawkins, program dean of electronic, mechatronics, and advanced manufacturing at PCC. “We think this is a great program for students with an interest in working as a technician.”

The field-technician industry is projected to grow six percent from 2022 to 2032, faster than the average for all other occupations, according to MyFuture Career. Pacific Office Automation follows that trend, with 33 field technician roles currently available. The company’s Portland branch is projected to hire 10 to 12 technicians over the course of a year. POA joins hundreds of companies seeking new technicians, and this program aims to fill that industry need while supporting Oregon’s workforce.

The 13-credit program will be offered during fall, winter, spring, and summer terms. It will be primarily in-person with the opportunity to grow online in the future. No previous experience is necessary, and anyone can register for the program.

Admissions for fall term close on September 9. For more information about the Field Service Technician Foundations Certificate of Completion program and registration, visit www.pcc.edu.

About Pacific Office Automation:

Founded in 1976, Pacific Office Automation (POA) is a privately held office technology company headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. POA has more than 1,450 employees across eleven states. It has grown to be the largest authorized dealer of high-quality printer manufacturers, and it commits to offering custom office solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and award-winning customer service to customers and the community. POA provides managed print services, enterprise level IT services, software, office equipment, and unified communications all over the United States. Learn more at www.pacificoffice.com.

About Portland Community College:

Founded in 1961, Portland Community College is the largest post-secondary institution in Oregon and provides training, degree and certificate completion, and lifelong learning to more than 50,000 full- and part-time students in Multnomah, Washington, Yamhill, Clackamas, and Columbia counties. PCC has four comprehensive campuses, 10 education centers or areas served, and approximately 200 community locations in the Portland metropolitan area. The PCC district encompasses a 1,500-square-mile area in northwest Oregon and offers two-year degrees, one-year certificate programs, short-term training, alternative education, pre-college courses and life-long learning. Visit PCC news on the web at http://news.pcc.edu/.