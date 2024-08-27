Meketa Capital Launches Infrastructure Fund on Pershing and Axos Advisor Platforms

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meketa Capital is pleased to announce that the Meketa Infrastructure Fund (Ticker: MIFAX) is now available to registered investment advisors (RIAs) through the BNY Pershing and Axos Advisor Services platforms.

“Our aim is to expand investor access to private market investments,” said Michael Bell, CEO of Meketa Capital. “Providing distribution for the Meketa Infrastructure Fund through these custodial platforms, which are trusted by independent RIAs, helps support that goal.”

The Meketa Infrastructure Fund, registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is an evergreen interval fund that is priced daily and offers liquidity for up to 5% of the Fund’s NAV once per quarter. It is designed for RIA clients seeking diversification and long-term capital appreciation through exposure to global private infrastructure, which has traditionally been only available to institutional investors.

The fund takes advantage of direct co-investment opportunities in private infrastructure assets sourced by Meketa Capital’s parent company, Meketa Investment Group, a leading private market investment consulting and fiduciary management firm that has served institutional investors for more than four decades.

“We developed the fund to give individual investors access to direct private infrastructure investments while empowering RIAs to provide the best solutions for their clients,” said Stephen McCourt, Co-CEO of Meketa Investment Group. “Being available on these two vital platforms will help us do that.”

For more information on Meketa Capital and the Meketa Infrastructure Fund, please call 720-697-1010 or email info@meketacapital.com.

About Meketa Capital

Meketa Capital is a subsidiary of Meketa Investment Group focused on investment solutions for the advisor marketplace. Meketa Capital will market and distribute investment services and products to RIAs and other advisors in the individual investor marketplace. These potential products and services include: managing and distributing interval funds, providing asset allocation for model portfolios, managing customized private market fund vehicles, and providing some general consulting services to advisors.

Past performance is not a guarantee nor a reliable indicator of future results. As with any investment, there are risks. There is no assurance that the fund will achieve its investment objective.

The views and opinions expressed herein are those of senior management and may change at any time with prior notification. This announcement contains information from sources we believe are a reliable source. However, we are not responsible for the accuracy of such information. The information contained in this announcement is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell any securities mentioned herein.

Investors should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This information is included in the Fund Prospectus and should be read carefully before investing. The Prospectus is available through the Prospectus link on the Meketa website. Before investing, carefully read the Prospectus here.

An investment in the Fund is subject to, among others, the following risks:

The Fund is not intended as a complete investment program but rather the Fund is designed to help investors diversify into private equity investments.

The Fund is a “non-diversified” management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

An investment in the Fund involves risk. The Fund is new with no significant operating history by which to evaluate its potential performance. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s strategy will be successful.

Shares of the Fund are not listed on any securities exchange, and it is not anticipated that a secondary market for shares will develop.

Shares are appropriate only for those investors who can tolerate a high degree of risk, and do not require a liquid investment.

There is no assurance that you will be able to tender your shares when or in the amount that you desire. Although the Fund will offer quarterly liquidity through a quarterly repurchase process, an investor may not be able to sell or otherwise liquidate all their shares tendered during a quarterly repurchase offer.

The Fund’s investment in private equity companies is speculative and involve a high degree of risk, including the risk associated with leverage.

App Lit No: MCL-594723-2024-08-19

Distributor: Foreside Financial Services LLC. Member FINRA. Foreside is not affiliated with the entities or product mentioned in this communication.