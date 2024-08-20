Topspin Consumer Partners Invests In Leading Sweat Control Brand Carpe

MAMARONECK, N.Y. & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topspin Consumer Partners (“Topspin”), an operationally-driven private equity firm focused on the consumer sector, today announced its investment in Carpe (or the “Company”), a disruptive, digitally-native sweat control brand that has revolutionized custom sweat solutions for the entire body. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Topspin is partnering with Carpe founders David Spratte and Kasper Kubica, who will continue to lead the business going forward. Established in 2015 in Durham, NC, Carpe has grown from a cult favorite solution for excessively sweaty hands — a condition the founders personally faced — to a full range of dermatologist-tested products targeting the entire body, including underarm antiperspirant, anti-sweat cosmetics, and sweat absorbing products for neglected areas like breast, thigh, groin, and scalp. Carpe’s success is driven by its time-tested, proprietary formulas that focus on efficacy without compromising scent or comfort, and the personal connection the two founders have developed with customers. Carpe sells direct to consumers through its own website and e-commerce marketplaces.

“ From the day we first met Topspin three years ago, we wanted to work with them. Their proven track-record of scaling personal care and e-commerce businesses and launching brands into brick-and-mortar retail makes them the ideal partner for us as we enter our next phase of growth and aim to reach everyone who could benefit from better sweat solutions,” said David Spratte, Co-founder & CEO of Carpe. “ With Topspin's strategic guidance and resources, we are confident that we can accelerate our mission to provide innovative and effective sweat solutions to customers around the world. We’re incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished thus far and look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead.”

“ We are thrilled to partner with Carpe, a company that perfectly exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit and customer-centric approach we value at Topspin,” said Leigh Randall, Managing Partner at Topspin. “ David and Kasper, with the support of their team, have done an exceptional job in growing the business by continuously innovating and responding to consumer feedback. This investment reflects our commitment to partnering with fast-growing, founder-led brands that are disrupting their markets, and we're excited to support Carpe's continued growth and success.”

KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. served as financial advisor to Carpe.

About Carpe

Founded in 2015, Carpe provides a system of effective sweat management products to help tackle sweating at the source. Carpe’s dermatologist-tested full-body product suite spans hand lotion, underarm antiperspirant, sweat-proof cosmetics and hair care products, and more. Developed with the help of a panel of medical advisors, Carpe is the #1 dermatologist recommended antiperspirant brand for whole-body sweat protection. Visit https://mycarpe.com/ for more information.

About Topspin Consumer Partners

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable, and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care, beauty, food & beverage, household goods, pet, and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. For more information, please visit www.topspincp.com.