TiVo Broadband Adds Five New Operators

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo Platform Technologies LLC (TiVo), the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), today announced that TiVo Broadband, a solution specifically tailored for operators’ broadband-only customers, has added five new operators to its portfolio, which now totals ten operators, in addition to expanding its channel lineup on TiVo+ and further solidified the rollout of monetization efforts.

TiVo Broadband is powered by the TiVo IPTV Platform and is designed to alleviate the challenges TV fragmentation and content discovery typically cause end users. As an operator-branded solution, TiVo Broadband provides integrated access and advanced search, discovery and recommendations to free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), over-the-top and live TV, as well as content from a variety of subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) channels tailored to a broadband-only customer base.

Recently, TiVo+ has significantly expanded its content offerings, which recently added over 200 FAST channels in the U.S. This includes a strong emphasis on local news, with more than 100 channels dedicated to various regions across the U.S. Additionally, more Spanish-language programming, Black entertainment, classic TV and westerns have been added. Sports channel lineups have also greatly increased with 20 new channels showcasing tennis, boxing, MMA and even cornhole. Operators can now provide content that better resonates with their audiences by offering more familiar programming.

To achieve an expanded offering, TiVo is leveraging partnerships with content aggregators such as Plex. The rollout of Plex is particularly significant as it represents a major step forward in enhancing monetization opportunities for FAST channels. This development not only increases viewership potential but also opens up new revenue-sharing opportunities. Revenue from subscriptions or advertising will be shared between the content provider and the operator based on the agreed terms.

“TiVo Broadband aims to offer streaming technology solutions to operators, many of whom are exploring ways in which OTT video solutions can enhance their higher-level broadband services and subscriber experiences,” said Bill Routt, senior vice president, global sales at TiVo. “A connected device powered by a robust entertainment platform provides broadband providers with the means to offer customers a rich variety of streaming services and personalized content offerings. We feel strongly that the substantial growth of TiVo Broadband throughout the first half of 2024 showcases its power to provide operators with a way to stay innovative and offer the best TV for their audiences.”

“In an age where the traditional video tier costs continue to skyrocket, which results in higher and higher customer bills, we determined we had to adapt and review alternative video consumption opportunities. With the continued meteoric growth in OTT utilization, it was obvious to our company that we needed our own alternative programming avenue; one we could attach to our broadband service specifically. TiVo+ fit that need,” said Geoff Shook, president of Buckeye Broadband. “We can now offer our customers additional video programming as a value add just for being a valued, HSD customer. This is something our wireline competitors can’t do.”

The key features and benefits of TiVo Broadband include:

Engaging User Interface: Provides customers with a visually-rich interface, designed to enhance personalized content recommendations, user engagement and reduced churn.

Unified Streaming and Flexible Content : Integrates streaming apps and supports operator-driven content and linear channels, offering a convenient and versatile viewing experience.

Integrates streaming apps and supports operator-driven content and linear channels, offering a convenient and versatile viewing experience. TiVo+ Integration: Includes TiVo+, which offers content curated from over 800 FAST channels integrated within the content-centric user interface and electronic program guide.

Includes TiVo+, which offers content curated from over 800 FAST channels integrated within the content-centric user interface and electronic program guide. Seamless Integration and Easy Deployment: Integrates with existing broadband infrastructure, allowing for quick, high-quality, and scalable content delivery. The turnkey solution ensures straightforward implementation by operators, avoiding the complexities of traditional solutions and ecosystem development.

For more information on TiVo Broadband, please visit: https://business.tivo.com/products-solutions/tivo-broadband

