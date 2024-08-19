Deltech Holdings Assumes Divinylbenzene Production from DuPont

BATON ROUGE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deltech Holdings, LLC (“Deltech”), a leading producer of high-performance aromatic monomers, specialized crystal polystyrene, and downstream acrylic resins for the coatings, composites, construction, and other end markets, will be assuming the production of Divinylbenzene (“DVB”) from DuPont.

DuPont plans to discontinue its production of DVB as part of its strategy to focus on downstream applications. With this agreement, DuPont will transfer IP and other assets to Deltech, enabling them to produce a reliable source of Divinylbenzene for DuPont and its customers.

The agreement represents an opportunity for Deltech to leverage its differentiated capabilities and experience in DVB production to serve a greater portfolio of customers working in attractive end markets.

Jesse Zeringue, President and CEO of Deltech, said, “This agreement represents a major step in the continued expansion of our Monomers segment. We look forward to collaborating with DuPont to not only meet their DVB needs, but also to provide a seamless continuity of service for customers.”

Deltech, a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners (“SK Capital”), has 50+ years of experience manufacturing specialty monomers for a diverse set of end markets.

About SK Capital

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital’s portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $12 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $9 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

About Deltech Holdings, LLC

Based in Baton Rouge, LA, Deltech Holdings, LLC is a leading producer of specialty aromatic monomers, specialized crystal polystyrene, and downstream acrylic resins for the coatings, composites, construction, and other end markets and applications. The company is the largest producer globally of the specialty aromatic monomer products vinyl toluene (VT), para-methyl styrene (PMS), and para-tertiary butyl styrene (TBS) from its site in Baton Rouge, LA. Deltech also produces crystal polystyrene from its Troy, OH location and downstream resins at Stanchem from its Berlin, CT location.