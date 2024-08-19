AM Best Places Credit Ratings of American Heritage Life Insurance Company Under Review With Negative Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of American Heritage Life Insurance Company (American Heritage) (Jacksonville, FL).

This follows the Aug. 13, 2024, announcement that StanCorp Financial Group, Inc. (StanCorp) and The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) [NYSE: ALL] have entered into a definitive agreement under which StanCorp will acquire Allstate’s employer voluntary benefits business. The Credit Ratings (ratings) of American Heritage have been placed under review with negative implications pending the closure of the sale, which requires regulatory approval.

At the completion of the acquisition, there is a likelihood of negative rating action for American Heritage, potentially of one notch for both its FSR and Long-Term ICR, as a result of it no longer being a part of the Allstate organization and the current lower ratings of StanCorp. This negative implication for American Heritage is not a reflection of a change in its credit worthiness.

The ratings will remain under review until the close of the transaction, which is not expected until the first half of 2025.

