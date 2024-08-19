Accenture Invests in Earli Inc. to Advance Technologies for Early Cancer Detection

Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Earli Inc., a biotechnology company that developed a novel approach to early cancer detection with a synthetic targeting platform that selectively reprograms cancer cells to reveal and destroy themselves. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NEW YORK & REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Earli Inc., a biotechnology company that developed a novel approach to early cancer detection with a synthetic targeting platform that selectively reprograms cancer cells to reveal and destroy themselves. This investment from Accenture Ventures will support expanding collaborations with global health and pharma companies that can use Earli’s technology to more rapidly and accurately detect and treat cancer.

Based in Redwood City, California, Earli’s mission is to transform cancer into a benign experience by solving one of the most difficult challenges in oncology: reliably distinguishing between healthy and cancerous cells. Earli’s approach uses programmable genetic constructs that react and signal the presence of active cancer cells at an early stage. The synthetic biopsy approach enhances the sensitivity and specificity of cancer detection for an earlier diagnosis, allowing pharmaceutical and biotech companies to create personalized treatments more quickly and often at a lower cost.

Petra Jantzer, Ph.D., a senior managing director and global lead of the Accenture Life Sciences business, said, “Earli’s synthetic biopsy method is a step change in early cancer detection technologies and will offer significant advantages to biopharma companies by improving the precision and efficacy of new treatments and diagnostics, as well as in understanding the mechanisms of cancer progressions.”

Early detection and treatment are proving critical in dramatically increasing chances for successful treatment of cancer and remission. Earli’s technology has the potential to discover the presence and location of multiple types of cancer through non-invasive screening techniques including blood samples and PET (positron emission tomography) scans, even tumors that are too small to be detected through existing methods.

“Accenture’s impressive network of biopharma clients will be very impactful for Earli. It is fantastic to have Accenture support our mission to make cancer a benign experience," said Cyriac Roeding, Co-Founder & CEO, Earli Inc.

“Earli’s technology is built on decades of biological data that analyzes multiple factors and identifies specific proteins that cause cancer development, increasing the effectiveness and reliability of the synthetic biopsy process,” said Tom Lounibos, global lead for Accenture Ventures. “With Earli joining our Project Spotlight program, we can collaborate with our clients in the biopharma industry to advance their capabilities in cancer research, drug development and patient care.”

Earli is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program working with companies that create or apply disruptive enterprise technologies. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accenture’s domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology. Additional biotechnology companies that have joined Project Spotlight include Turbine, QuantHealth, Virtonomy and Ocean Genomics.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 750,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Earli Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on making cancer that is detected early, localizable and therefore treatable, via its novel “Synthetic Biopsies.” By forcing cancer cells to produce synthetic biomarkers that do not belong in the human body, they are made highly detectable and localizable in a PET scanner, so they can be treated at early stages, when survival rates are multiple times higher. Earli uses biology rather than chemistry to force production of the Synthetic Biopsy, allowing for massive signal amplification and targeted treatment. The company is located in South San Francisco’s biotech hub.

