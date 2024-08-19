Pathfinder Energy Corp. and Petroborn Óleo e Gás S/A Sign MOU for Onshore O&G Collaboration in Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pathfinder Energy Corp., a technology-driven company specializing in resource identification and exploitation onshore Oil & Gas in Brazil, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Petroborn Óleo e Gás S/A, a Brazilian oil and gas exploration and production company.

This partnership aims to enhance the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and production of onshore oil and gas assets in Brazil. The collaboration leverages Pathfinder Energy Corp.'s advanced technological expertise and Petroborn's local knowledge and operational experience, positioning both companies to make a significant impact on the Brazilian oil and gas sector.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Petroborn Óleo e Gás S/A,” said Licurgo Albuquerque, President of Pathfinder Energy Corp. “This MOU represents a major step forward in our mission to leverage cutting-edge science for resource exploitation. Together, we can unlock substantial value from Brazil’s onshore O&G assets.”

Petroborn’s CEO, Marcos Farina, added, “Partnering with Pathfinder aligns with our strategy to enhance our exploration and production. This collaboration enables us to utilize Pathfinder’s innovative technologies to maximize our assets' potential and highlight oil & gas opportunities to the Canadian market.”

The MOU establishes a framework for the companies to collaborate on projects, focusing on high-potential assets, thorough evaluations, and efficient exploration and production strategies. Both companies are committed to operational excellence, safety, and environmental stewardship, aiming to drive growth and deliver sustainable value to stakeholders.

About Pathfinder Energy Corp.

Pathfinder Energy Corp. is a technology company focused on identifying and exploiting critical resources from onshore oil and gas in Brazil. Committed to innovation and sustainability, Pathfinder aims to lead the industry in resource exploration and production.

About Petroborn Óleo e Gás S/A

Petroborn Óleo e Gás S/A is an independent Brazilian oil and gas exploration & producer company with assets on Tucano Sul and Reconcavo Basing in Brazil and dedicated to unlocking Brazil’s full oil and gas resource potential.