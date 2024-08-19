Extreme Steel Grows Capacity in the DMV with Acquisition of Superior Ironworks

WINCHESTER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Steel Inc. (ESI), headquartered in Winchester, VA announces the acquisition of Superior Iron Works, solidifying its position as one of the dominant steel fabrication and erection companies in the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia) area. This acquisition builds on ESI's capabilities with the addition of a fabrication facility and service center in Sterling, VA bringing their total facilities in the DMV to four and expanding its resources to continue servicing customers above and beyond expectations.

Kevin Rodney, who founded ESI in 2000, states, “The success of a company is not highlighted by one individual, but by the individuals brought together to create a team. Together with Superior Iron Works, a company with a 50-year legacy of excellence, we have built a tremendous team and workforce to better serve our expanding market and respective clientele. Collectively, we have achieved success within our respective companies and now have the opportunity to combine our resources under one umbrella.”

ESI CEO Robert Pelham states, "The acquisition of Superior will bring two accomplished organizations together, creating a company whose sum is greater than its parts. With our combined, highly skilled teams and facilities we will continue to provide the highest quality, most responsive integrated steel fabrication and erection services to our industry partners.”

Superior President Mike Kane echoes Pelham's sentiments: "The combination of these two market leaders represents expanded capacity and scale, creating tremendous value for our customers and more opportunities for employee advancement.”

For more information or questions, please contact Extreme Steel at (540) 868-9150.

About Extreme Steel, Inc.

ESI is committed to setting and exceeding the standard in the architectural and structural steel industry – with the right tools, the right ideas and the right people. With 313 employees working in three plants and multiple field locations, the Company puts safety first, which accounts for a supportive, creative and professional work environment and a job done right. Visit https://extremesteelinc.com/.