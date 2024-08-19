True Wind Capital Announces Successful Completion of Tender Offer and Acquisition of 19% of SUNCORPORATION

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Wind Capital Management, L.P. (“True Wind”), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on partnering with management teams to build leading technology businesses in growing markets, today announced that an entity owned by the investment funds managed by True Wind has successfully completed its tender offer (the “Offer”) and will acquire 4,239,500 common shares of SUNCORPORATION (Standard Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange; Securities Code: 6736) (“SUN” or the “Company”) for a price of JPY 5,500 per share in cash.

Adam Clammer, Managing Partner of True Wind, said, “We are excited to partner with SUN’s leadership team and become significant shareholders in the Company. This partnership builds upon our history of collaboration with SUN representatives on Cellebrite’s board of directors, and we look forward to working with all stakeholders to maximize the corporate value of both SUN and Cellebrite over the long-term.”

The Offer period began on June 10, 2024, JST and concluded on August 15, 2024, JST. The settlement of the Offer will occur on August 22, 2024, JST.

About True Wind Capital

True Wind is a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on partnering with management teams to build leading technology businesses in growing vertical markets in three primary sectors: Industrial Tech, Business Services & Compliance and Financial Services. True Wind seeks to maximize value creation and invests across the full range of transaction structures. Since its founding in 2015, True Wind has completed 13 platform investments and dozens of add-on acquisitions. Learn more about True Wind at https://truewind.com.