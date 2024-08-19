INVIDI Technologies Partners with Hathway and DEN to Bring Addressable TV for First Time on Digital Cable TV

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INVIDI Technologies, a pioneer in addressable advertising technology, has announced a ground-breaking partnership with Hathway Digital Ltd. (Hathway Digital), a wholly owned Subsidiary of Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited (Hathway) and DEN Networks Ltd. (DEN), India’s leading Multi-System Operators (MSOs). This collaboration marks a significant step in transforming the Digital Cable TV advertising landscape by introducing, for the first time, Digital Cable TV markets advanced targeted advertisement solutions to Hathway Digital and DEN’s extensive distribution network. This partnership will help in addressing the pressing need of the current day and age of reaching the right audience in the right markets in the most economical way.

Both Hathway Digital and DEN will leverage INVIDI Technologies' cutting-edge ad tech through this strategic alliance to deliver highly targeted and personalised advertisements to its diverse audience. This solution will ensure anomalies of linear TV advertisements is addressed and advertisements are delivered to the customers with required advertiser’s cohorts of customer profile. This innovative approach will open new avenues, improve media buying efficiencies and allow brands to reach specific viewer segments with tailored messages, enhancing the relevance and effectiveness of their money spent on advertising campaigns.

Prasad Sanagavarapu, Chief Operating Officer of INVIDI Technologies, stated, “Our collaboration with both Hathway and DEN represents a major advancement for content owners, viewers, and advertisers alike. By deploying INVIDI’s Addressable TV solutions, Hathway and DEN will enable brands to optimize their marketing spend by delivering relevant ads directly to their target audiences. This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing the Indian advertising ecosystem with state-of-the-art technology.”

Representative of DEN, said, “We’re excited to integrate INVIDI’s technology into our operations. This partnership is a game-changer for our advertising partners, giving them the ability to target their audiences with unprecedented precision. For our subscribers, it means receiving more relevant and engaging content, which enhances their overall viewing experience. By bringing INVIDI’s advanced solutions to the Indian market, we’re not just improving our advertising offerings but also providing our subscribers with more relevant content and less ad clutter.”

“We are delighted to bring first time in Digital Cable TV, targeted advertisement solution and partnering with INVIDI Technologies represents a major milestone in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our advertisers,” said Representative of Hathway Digital. “This partnership will redefine the advertisement on Digital Cable TV and enable us to offer a new level of precision in Linear TV advertising. With this, brands can connect with their audiences more meaningfully.”

Addressable TV advertising represents a departure from traditional broad-spectrum TV ads. Unlike conventional methods, which cast a wide net, addressable ads allow for precise targeting based on viewer demographics, interests, and behaviours. This tailored approach not only improves the relevance of the advertising content but also boosts engagement and maximises the return on investment for advertisers by minimizing wasted impressions.

Combining Hathway Digital and DEN’s extensive distribution network and reach with INVIDI’s advanced targeting capabilities, this partnership will deliver a robust advertising solution that bridges the gap between linear Digital Cable TV’s wide audience and digital precision targeting, providing brands with a powerful tool to connect more effectively with their ideal customers.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Hathway Digital and DEN will provide extensive distribution network; INVIDI will provide targeted ad tech solutions and TAM will ensure monitoring and audience measurement.

Targeted advertising: Advertisers will have opportunity to precisely target their advertisements to different households based on various factors such as geography, viewer preferences, and subscription details. This ensures advertisements are of relevance to each viewer, maximising engagement, and impact for all advertisers.

Enhanced advertisement efficiency: By utilising addressable advertising, brands can reach right audience, in right market, in right economical pricing thereby reducing wastage and improve the return on their advertising investments. Ads can be customised to meet the needs of different audience segments, making each campaign more effective.

About INVIDI Technologies

INVIDI Technologies' patented advanced advertising solutions unlock the maximum value from premium video by uniting distributors, programmers, and data providers to ensure advertisers reach the right audiences when, where, and how they're watching. INVIDI launched the world's first broadly deployed addressable advertising system, and its products enable cross-platform campaign execution to provide maximum reach and optimal viewer experience. Our partners use INVIDI's software to generate billions of dollars in advertising revenue and relevant messaging while protecting viewer privacy. INVIDI's Emmy® Award-winning technical excellence, industry-leading experience, and innovative linear and digital precision-based solutions are deployed in the United States and around the world. INVIDI is co-owned by AT&T, DISH Network L.L.C., and WPP. Learn more at www.invidi.com.

About DEN

DEN is recognised as a leader in the Indian cable television industry, delivering exceptional digital cable television to millions across the nation. As one of India’s largest and most influential Multi-System Operators (MSOs), DEN has firmly secured its dominance in all major cities, consistently setting new standards in the industry. The company’s relentless pursuit of excellence has been widely acknowledged, earning it ‘The Best MSO Award, 2018’ at The Indian Telly: Technical, Trade and Programming Awards 2018, the prestigious Most Outstanding MSO award 2017-18 and also for Outstanding MSO Providing Technology & Service awarded by ‘BCS Ratna Awards 2018’. DEN is the only cable TV network to feature in 'The Brand Trust Report' in 2019, which is a testament to the company's enduring commitment to building and maintaining trust with its customers. These honours reflect DEN’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the viewing experience for its customers. As it continues to push boundaries and expand into new markets and communities, DEN remains the industry’s gold standard, driven by a vision of unparalleled excellence and innovation.

About Hathway

Hathway Digital is a leading multi-system operator in India that provides cable television services across India . Known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Hathway Digital continues to innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base. Its Parent Hathway has been awarded the best MSO by the Indian Telly Awards for its quality Cable TV and Broadband Internet Services nine times and the ‘Star News Brand Excellence Awards for Brand Excellence in Digital Products for Internet Services in 2011’. Hathway was voted as one of the best-managed media companies in Asia in 2013, based on a study conducted by EUROMONEY. In 2024, Hathway was awarded the Game Changer award in the field of Video, broadband and Distribution industry at the prestigious Video & Broadband Summit.