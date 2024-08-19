Comcast Turbo-Charges Network in Holyoke, Longmeadow, West Springfield and Westfield with 2 Gigabit Speeds Now Available to All Customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast today announced it turbo-charged its next-generation network, with 2 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) download speeds and up to 10x faster upload speeds now available to all customers in Holyoke, Longmeadow, West Springfield and Westfield, MA over the existing connections in their homes and businesses. This speed increase, which is made possible by Comcast’s ongoing investment in its network, paves the way for Comcast to deliver symmetrical multigigabit speeds in the near future. In addition, work is nearly complete to provide these faster speeds to all customers in Southwick and Springfield, MA with the vast majority of those customers already experiencing these faster speeds.

“Providing the best WiFi in-and-out of the home for our customers across Western Massachusetts is a priority for Comcast,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region. “Thanks to decades of innovation, Comcast continually provides a faster and more reliable Internet experience, which is backed by our next-generation network and an immediate benefit to our customers in Holyoke, Longmeadow, West Springfield and Westfield.”

Comcast continues to make significant enhancements to its state-of-the-art network to ensure it delivers all the speed, capacity, reliability and security customers need today, and well into the future. The investments made recently in Holyoke, Longmeadow, West Springfield and Westfield have many added benefits beyond just speed.

Beyond Just Faster Speeds

As part of this network evolution, every Xfinity customer in Holyoke, Longmeadow, West Springfield and Westfield has the fastest speeds available in that market today, as well as:

Reliable no matter what: Comcast-developed platforms use artificial intelligence and machine learning to continuously monitor performance data, identify potential issues and automatically optimize performance – often before customers even notice a problem. Earning a 99.9% world-class reliability score, so our customers have an always-on connection.

Comcast-developed platforms use artificial intelligence and machine learning to continuously monitor performance data, identify potential issues and automatically optimize performance – often before customers even notice a problem. Earning a 99.9% world-class reliability score, so our customers have an always-on connection. Secure at every moment: We have a dedicated team of highly-skilled, industry-certified cyber security experts working 24/7 to protect customer data. All included with and at no additional cost to customers with an Xfinity Gateway. Just download and sign in through the Xfinity app.

We have a dedicated team of highly-skilled, industry-certified cyber security experts working 24/7 to protect customer data. All included with and at no additional cost to customers with an Xfinity Gateway. Just download and sign in through the Xfinity app. Lower latency: Reduced latency or “lag” enables better performance of real-time applications like video conferencing, multi-player on-line gaming, live video streaming and VR experiences.

This project is part of Comcast’s commitment to Massachusetts, where the company has invested almost $909 million in technology and fiber infrastructure upgrades, including these network innovations, over the last three years. More information on our network and continued investments can be found here.

Residents can visit Xfinity.com or visit our Xfinity Stores, located at 50 Holyoke Street in Holyoke or 1083 Boston Road in Springfield, to sign up for services. In addition to Xfinity’s full suite of Internet products, eligible residents continue to have access to the company’s Internet Essentials program, which provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income-constrained households.

Business owners can also join the thousands of small businesses across Western Massachusetts that are powered by Comcast Business by visiting ComcastBusiness.com.

