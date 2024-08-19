Globe Collaborates with Red Hat Open Innovation Labs to Modernize IT Infrastructure for Greater Agility and Scalability

MANILA, Philippines & RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globe and Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced a collaboration to modernize Globe’s IT infrastructure with Red Hat Open Innovation Labs for greater agility, scalability and innovation that will help Globe improve operational practices to deliver a new and improved customer experience.

During the Open Innovations Lab residency, Globe's engineers worked closely with Red Hat to integrate open source technologies including Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, DevOps methodologies and innovative practices including an immersive approach to help Globe tackle challenges in operational efficiency, developer productivity, observability, upskilling and cross-team collaboration.

Through this collaboration, the Globe teams migrated the first application modules to Red Hat OpenShift faster, and quickly learned to fully utilize its features, created a cross-functional team and established new operational processes. This laid the groundwork for scaling up the platform and migrating the first full application to Red Hat OpenShift over the next six months. Additional benefits for Globe:

Test-driven development and automation cut test execution time by 80%*, enabling more frequent testing and eliminating manual reports.

A GitOps-based cloud-native approach achieved 75% faster resource provisioning through zero-touch provisioning, self-healing and auto-scaling.

Zero downtime cluster upgrades ensure Globe’s platform remains highly available with more consistent and easier to implement lifecycle management.

A path forward to more easily develop and deploy AI-enabled applications in the future.

As Globe continues its transition from a traditional telecom company to a technology-driven enterprise, the adoption of Red Hat OpenShift provides the foundation for their ultimate goal of providing better customer experiences through a resilient, stable application platform.

Globe is committed to achieving operational excellence by evolving tools, processes and people to adhere to best practices and standards across the organization. Its vision is to become a self-sustaining organization that is robust, flexible and adaptive to changes in the digital landscape.

Supporting Quotes

Raul Macatangay, chief information officer, Globe

"Our collaboration with Red Hat Open Innovation Labs has been instrumental in our digital transformation journey. By adopting Red Hat OpenShift as a new enterprise-wide application development platform, we're able to innovate quicker with a key focus on customer experience. This collaboration has ignited a change in Globe's culture, fostering greater teamwork and allowing us to bring the best ideas forward to innovate faster."

John Rodel Villa, lead cloud engineer, Globe

"Our work with Red Hat Open Innovation Labs has allowed us to leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies, particularly with Red Hat OpenShift, to optimize our infrastructure for scalability and resilience. The controlled loop fundamentals of the platform have made operationalizing applications much easier, allowing us to focus more on providing a better customer experience rather than constantly fixing problems. This has significantly reduced our time-to-market, enabling us to deliver enhanced services to our customers with greater efficiency."

Gabriel Pormilda, lead software engineer, Globe

“Integrating Red Hat OpenShift into our development processes has been a game-changer. It has not only streamlined our workflows but also empowered our teams to adopt a more collaborative and innovative approach to software engineering. This collaboration has set the stage for the next phase of Globe’s digital transformation, where we can explore new possibilities in AI and cloud-native development."

Marjet Andriesse, senior vice president and general manager, Red Hat APJC

“Globe's engagement with Red Hat Open Innovation Labs has been pivotal in enhancing its technological capabilities and service offerings. By leveraging Red Hat's open source solutions, including Red Hat OpenShift, Globe has modernized its IT environment, enabling greater agility and scalability. This engagement demonstrates Globe's dedication to innovation and its effort to adopt advanced technologies for delivering high-quality services to its customers.”

*Stats featured here were provided by Globe

Additional Resources

Connect with Red Hat

ABOUT GLOBE

Globe Telecom, Inc. is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It offers innovative digital solutions in the areas of fintech, healthtech, adtech, climate tech, shared services and venture capital. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region.

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company’s current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Red Hat, the Red Hat logo and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.