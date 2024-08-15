Converse and LAIKA Celebrate Coraline’s 15th Anniversary With Upcoming Collection

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Converse and LAIKA are teaming up again, this time to offer a unique collection of footwear and apparel inspired by the studio’s Oscar®-nominated, fan-favorite film Coraline.

Celebrating the cult-classic's 15th anniversary, the Converse x Coraline collection brings together scenes, characters, and patterns from memorable moments of the film, and will include adult footwear, kids’ footwear, and apparel.

“We’re proud to yet again partner with Converse, this year in celebration of Coraline’s 15th anniversary and global re-release in cinemas,” says David Burke, LAIKA’s Chief Marketing & Operations Officer. “The Converse team’s creativity and collaborative spirit make them the perfect partner for LAIKA — and we’re confident this collection will thrill generations of Coraline and Converse fans alike.”

Starting today, attendees of the theatrical re-release of Coraline (U.S. only) can pre-order the LAIKA exclusive “Star Sweater” Chuck 70 via on-screen QR code during the pre-show slides.

The full Converse x Coraline collection will be available Holiday 2024.

About LAIKA

LAIKA was founded in 2005 in Oregon by President & CEO Travis Knight. The studio’s five films Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019) have all been nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA® Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its next animated film Wildwood. The studio is developing the animated feature films The Night Gardener, from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark, and Piranesi, based on the NYT bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke. LAIKA has launched a Live Action subsidiary with a range of projects in development including feature films based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow and the original script Crumble, written and directed by Brian Duffield with Phil Lord and Chris Miller producing. www.laika.com