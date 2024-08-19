Xfinity Rewards Members Get Early Access to Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 Open Beta

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Comcast announced Xfinity Rewards members will be able to redeem codes and get early access to the Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 Open Beta. Customers can redeem their code today and get ready for the Open Beta Early Access starting on August 30, and experience Black Ops 6 before the game’s official release on October 25.

"Our long-standing partnership with the Call of Duty franchise is just one of the many ways Xfinity is able to deliver the best gaming experience for our customers,” said Mark Cruz, senior director of Brand Partnerships & Amplification for Xfinity. “Through Xfinity Rewards, we are proud to be able to say thank you to our customers by offering Rewards members early access to one of the most hyped games of the year, while providing the best products for a superior gaming experience.”

Xfinity customers can sign up for Xfinity Rewards to redeem a code to participate in the Call of Duty®: Black Ops 6 Open Beta Early Access. Xfinity Rewards members can obtain their early access code by visiting the Xfinity app or www.xfinity.com/rewards. Once they receive their code, players can link their Activision account to start their gaming experience. Xfinity Rewards members can join the Early Access period between August 30 and September 4, and then play again when the Open Beta begins on September 6 through September 9. This year’s Early Access period is available on all platforms.

“We're thrilled to have Comcast Xfinity on board this year as Official Internet Service Provider of Call of Duty,” said William Gahagan, Director of Global Partnerships at Activision. “Our partnership will allow more players to experience the exciting Black Ops 6 Beta this year and get a taste of what's to come for the new era of Call of Duty."

The news marks a continuous joint effort from Xfinity and Call of Duty to bring customers early access to one of the world’s premiere video game franchises, while highlighting Xfinity’s commitment to providing gamers with reliable Internet products, services, and experiences. Xfinity offers a best-in-class Internet connection, giving gamers a fast and reliable connection with low lag. And with the latest technology built into Xfinity gateways, customers are able to boost their WiFi performance and power dozens of connected devices throughout their home.

