BITT Announced CD40 Otsuka Research and Exclusivity Agreement and New NIH Funding for TNFR2 Clinical Trial

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Inc. (BITT), a clinical stage developer of novel tumor necrosis factor superfamily receptor (TNFSR) antagonist antibodies, announced today a sponsored research and exclusivity agreement with the McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC (MSRD), a member of the global Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies. MSRD will finance key non-human primate studies for the pre-clinical development of BITT’s CD40 antagonist in exchange for an exclusive right to negotiate an acquisition, license or collaboration agreement related to the asset. BITT is also announcing that it has also been awarded a $4M National Institute of Health/National Cancer Institute to support the ongoing Phase I clinical trial of BITT’s lead TNFR2 antagonist.

“Our agreement with Otsuka will provide significant resources in furtherance of our goal of filing an IND related to our CD40 antagonist program in 2025,” said Russell LaMontagne, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BITT. “This is our second NIH/NCI grant to support our TNFR2 oncology program and confirmation of the novelty of our antibody and the potential of TNFR2 as a therapeutic target.”

About Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics

Boston Immune Technologies and Therapeutics, Inc. (BITT) is a Boston, MA-based company developing a novel class of antagonist antibodies targeting TNF superfamily receptors for applications in oncology, inflammation, autoimmunity, and infectious disease based on the company’s DOMab™ platform. BITT has begun clinical trials for BIR2101, its lead candidate, which is a monoclonal antibody that targets tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2). BITT is also developing additional antibodies targeting TNF superfamily receptors for indications in inflammation, oncology and infectious disease. Learn more at: www.bostonimmunetech.com.