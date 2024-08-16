Igloo Releases Its First Golf-Inspired Cooler Collection in Collaboration With TravisMathew

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Igloo, the world’s leading cooler brand, teamed up with TravisMathew, the premium golf and lifestyle apparel brand, to release an exclusive collection of coolers and drinkware. As Igloo’s first-ever golf-inspired collaboration, this assortment, available today, includes two all-new soft coolers created specifically for golfers, along with a KoolTunes® cooler with speakers, Playmate® cooler and stainless steel can — each blending classic design elements of both brands.

“There is no better brand alignment for Igloo’s first foray into the golf category than with TravisMathew, one of the leading, most reputable golf performance apparel brands out there. Our shared goal of advancing active outdoor lifestyles drove our collaborative designs, and we can’t wait for people to get their hands on these exceptional coolers and drinkware,” said Josh Militello, President of Igloo/Dometic Mobile Cooling at Dometic.

Expanding Igloo’s reach into the golfing community, the TravisMathew x Igloo partnership features a range of cooling and hydration products crafted for use on and off the golf course — including two exclusive softside coolers designed with golf-specific enhancements. The collection includes:

Cold as Ice Sling Cooler Bag, $79.99: Features premium materials, golf tee slots, divot fixer with magnetic ball marker; 10-can capacity sized to fit in most golf bags.

Features premium materials, golf tee slots, divot fixer with magnetic ball marker; 10-can capacity sized to fit in most golf bags. Cart Jockey Tote Cooler Bag, $149.99: Features premium materials, golf tee slots, divot fixer with magnetic ball marker; 25-can capacity sized to fit in most golf carts.

Features premium materials, golf tee slots, divot fixer with magnetic ball marker; 25-can capacity sized to fit in most golf carts. Save One for Later KoolTunes®, $174.99: Playmate cooler with water-resistant Bluetooth speakers; 14-quart capacity/fits up to 26 cans.

Playmate cooler with water-resistant Bluetooth speakers; 14-quart capacity/fits up to 26 cans. Save One for Later Little Playmate® Cooler, $59.99: 7-quart capacity/fits up to nine cans.

7-quart capacity/fits up to nine cans. Road Brew 16 Oz Can, $29.99: Vacuum-insulated, stainless steel can tumbler.

"The opportunity to partner with Igloo on a product collaboration has been really exciting. Having two industry leaders teaming up has allowed us to create game-changing product. This collaboration is a fusion of TravisMathew's creative and innovative design and Igloo’s unmatched product expertise. Together, we're delivering a premium line of coolers and drinkware that blend functionality on and off the course, with a special focus on incorporating golf-specific features. It's a testament to both companies’ commitment to infuse more fun and style into every aspect of the game," said Ryan Ellis, CEO at TravisMathew.

Both Igloo and TravisMathew share a common focus on creating fun, high-quality products that enhance the outdoor experiences of consumers. This synergy led to a collection that incorporates premium materials, enhanced insulation for keeping drinks/food cold and functional golf-friendly features. The creative artwork draws inspiration from TravisMathew's trend-forward prints and patterns combined with Igloo’s Retro Collection color palette.

Fans can shop the five-piece TravisMathew x Igloo Cooler Collection now at igloocoolers.com/travismathew, travismathew.com and all TravisMathew store locations.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

About TravisMathew:

With a focus on versatility, TravisMathew creates products that are crafted to make you look and feel your best, no matter the activity. Inspired by Southern California’s laidback yet active lifestyle, each design leaves you confident, comfortable, and capable – fitting in while standing out. Made to meet the Moment.