BPO Fights Self-Service Fraud with Verint Call Risk Scoring Bot

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced that a business process outsourcer (BPO) reported groundbreaking AI business outcomes using the Verint Call Risk Scoring Bot, blocking $6 million of self-service fraudulent attempts throughout July 2024.

The BPO is offering citizens a self-service tool to collect state unemployment insurance payments. As sophisticated fraudsters aggressively target such programs, the BPO chose the Verint Open Platform to deliver fraud protection for its self-service offering. Today, the Verint Call Risk Scoring Bot proactively analyzes customer behavior data and detects fraudulent patterns.

“The Verint Call Risk Scoring Bot actively detects and mitigates fraud before it occurs, delivering strong and tangible AI business outcomes. The bot now enables the BPO to protect unemployment insurance payments for millions of consumers while safeguarding tens of millions of taxpayer dollars," says Verint’s David Singer, global vice president, Go-to-Market.

Visit Verint Call Risk Scoring Bot to learn more.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands - including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies - use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.

VERINT, VERINT DA VINCI, VERINT OPEN CCAAS, THE CX AUTOMATION COMPANY, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY AND THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.