AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Kentucky Growers Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb+” (Good) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of “B++” (Good) of Kentucky Growers Insurance Company (Kentucky Growers) (Lexington, KY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to negative from stable. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process.

The ratings reflect Kentucky Growers’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise management (ERM).

The Long-Term ICR downgrade is based on the recent deterioration in Kentucky Growers’ policyholder surplus, driven by an increased frequency and severity of storm losses, which led to a decline in risk-adjusted capitalization.

The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects the continued pressure on the company’s marginal operating performance assessment associated with increased volatility in its most recent five-year period and through the second quarter of 2024. It also reflects AM Best’s concern over the effectiveness of the company’s ERM.

