FloorFound is Streamlining Return Logistics with Bungii

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bungii, a tech-enabled last mile delivery provider, has announced a new partnership with recommerce platform FloorFound. Helping retailers of large products turn returns and open-box items into resellable inventory, FloorFound selected Bungii for its reverse logistics capabilities and large item delivery expertise.

To facilitate the collection of oversized returns, FloorFound sought a partner with an end-to-end technology platform, national delivery network, and on-demand scheduling capabilities. Leveraging Bungii’s delivery API, FloorFound is reducing customer pickup times from weeks to hours and streamlining operations through AI-driven automation.

“Local economics are critical to ensuring retailers can maximize revenue recovery on valuable open box returns,” said FloorFound CEO Chris Richter. “Our white glove return pickup service needs to not only be cost effective but also fast and meet the high customer experience standards of our direct-to-consumer and retail clients. Partnering with Bungii has allowed us to check all of those boxes.”

Bungii’s technology platform is designed to support omnichannel fulfillment while providing retailers with the customization they need to provide a consistent brand experience. With a driver network that covers more than 90 percent of the US population and a damage claim rate that’s less than 0.1 percent, Bungii is a proven and reliable reverse logistics partner.

About FloorFound

FloorFound is revolutionizing returns and recommerce for oversized products, including furniture and fitness. As the leading solution for these high-impact categories, FloorFound enhances customer experience and maximizes revenue recovery with our proprietary platform that leverages intelligent dispositioning and smart matching of returns to a nationwide network of resellers. By transforming the challenge of oversized returns into a profitability booster, our platform unlocks new levels of success for your eCommerce business. For more information visit, http://www.floorfound.com.

About Bungii

Bungii is a last-mile leader that unlocks same-day, big and bulky delivery to maximize operational efficiency and improve financial outcomes. Leveraging novel technology and an unparalleled commitment to executional excellence, our custom platform plugs into existing infrastructure to make the final mile faster, smarter and more cost-effective.