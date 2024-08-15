Sinclair and Feeding America® Helped Provide 1.2 Million Meals to Children Through “Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief” Initiative

BALTIMORE & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This summer, Sinclair partnered with Feeding America® to conduct Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief, a fundraising campaign to help provide meals to children and families across the U.S.

The campaign ran throughout June and July, the months that are often the most challenging for the more than 22 million children who rely on school meals.

Through financial contributions and food donations to Feeding America, 1.2 million meals* were provided to children and families, with funds going directly to the local Feeding America food bank in each donors’ community.

The Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief campaign was supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair, as well as public service campaigns across the company’s owned and/or operated television stations, Tennis Channel, and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD., and The Nest.

Over the course of the campaign, Sinclair’s content centers aired 186 local news stories on food insecurity including WBST, WGME and WTVC.

Sinclair also produced a 30-minute special, which spotlighted ways to help children stay nourished and healthy and featured interviews from Feeding America partner food banks across the country.

“As a result of these generous donations, Feeding America was able to help bridge the gap of student hunger throughout the summer months and provide over 1.2 million meals. We are incredibly proud of how quickly our employees and our local communities came together to help families in need,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Local Media.

“Without school meal programs, the summer months can be particularly challenging for many families with children,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “We are deeply grateful to Sinclair and their stations across the country for their partnership in raising awareness and support for children facing hunger. One of the greatest investments we can make in our future is ensuring kids have enough fresh, nutritious food to thrive.”

*$1 helps provide access to at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Sinclair Cares

Sinclair Cares utilizes the strength of Sinclair Inc’s properties to uplift organizations and inspire audiences and employees to make a positive impact in their communities. A company-wide initiative, Sinclair Cares mobilizes Sinclair’s assets to support various community and charitable endeavors through financial assistance, volunteerism and raising awareness of important topics through Sinclair’s media platforms. Recent partnerships include Reading is Fundamental, National Diaper Bank Network, NAMI, Feeding America, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD., and The Nest. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

