AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Crum & Forster Insurance Group’s Members and Monitor Life Insurance Company of New York

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of “a+” (Excellent) of the members of Crum & Forster Insurance Group (C&F). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) of Monitor Life Insurance Company of New York (Monitor Life) (New York, NY). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies.)

The ratings of C&F reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). The ratings also reflect the benefits the group derives from its role within the larger Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited enterprise.

The rating affirmations of C&F reflect the stabilized operating performance metrics despite elevated catastrophe loss activity in recent years. C&F continues to expand its business profile, specifically in accident and health lines, developing market leading positions in various subsegments of the industry. The growth has dampened C&F’s risk-adjusted capitalization scores somewhat in recent years, although scores are anticipated to remain supportive of the current ratings going forward.

The ratings of Monitor Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect the financial support and strategic importance to its parent, United States Fire Insurance Company, part of C&F.

The rating affirmations of Monitor Life reflect its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). However, absolute capital and surplus remains modest. Net premium and earnings will be relatively modest over the near term as the company started introducing a limited portfolio of group life and accident and health products late in the first quarter of 2023. Monitor Life has certificates of authority to write business in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company distributes products through C&F’s nationwide distribution network, and C&F coordinates its ERM.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of Crum & Forster Insurance Group:

Crum & Forster Indemnity Company

Crum and Forster Insurance Company

The North River Insurance Company

United States Fire Insurance Company

Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Company

First Mercury Insurance Company

American Underwriters Insurance Company

Seneca Insurance Company, Inc.

Crum & Forster SPC

Seneca Specialty Insurance Company

