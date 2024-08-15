Nuntius Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Taiho Pharmaceutical to Develop Next-Generation mRNA Therapies Using Nuntius’ Proprietary Cell-Specific Delivery Technology

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuntius Therapeutics (“Nuntius”), a biotech company developing transformative mRNA therapies through their advanced delivery technology, today announced that they have entered into a collaboration agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Taiho”), a leading company in Japan for developing innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer. Taiho will use Nuntius’ cell-specific peptide dendrimer- and lipid-based nanocarriers to develop novel mRNA cancer immunotherapies.

The collaboration agreement follows a successful feasibility study which evaluated Nuntius’ delivery capabilities.

“We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with Taiho to improve treatments for cancer patients. Taiho is an excellent partner for us given their strong oncology focused research and commercial capabilities,” said Benita Nagel, CEO & Co-Founder of Nuntius.

“Delivery remains a major challenge for mRNA therapies. This agreement validates our nanocarriers as an exceptionally effective cell-specific delivery technology for genetic medicines,” added Albert Kwok, PhD, CSO & Co-Founder of Nuntius.

The financial terms of the collaboration agreement were not disclosed.

Nuntius’ programmable and scalable nanocarriers can effectively and safely target cell types beyond the liver and outperform leading delivery technologies. The company recently published its machine learning approach to discovering high-performing mRNA nanocarriers in the journal Advanced Science. Nuntius’ high-throughput, in silico screening of delivery vehicle candidates significantly reduces the time and cost required to bring mRNA therapies to the clinic.

About Nuntius Therapeutics

Nuntius Therapeutics is developing novel mRNA therapies by leveraging proprietary delivery technology, machine learning and superior nucleic acid engineering. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel mRNA therapies targeting cancer, lung diseases and neurodegenerative diseases. Nuntius is headquartered in London, UK. For more information, visit www.nuntiustx.com.