KBRA Releases Second-Quarter 2024 U.S. Bank Compendium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases its second-quarter 2024 U.S. Bank Compendium, providing the latest view of the U.S. banking industry and analysis of 2Q24 results for U.S. banks with KBRA long-term ratings.

In this edition, we provide our latest views on commercial real estate (CRE) exposures, specifically, investor CRE loans, and also review the evolution of consumer credit metrics and how KBRA-rated banks are positioned relative to these potential risks. In addition, we observed several recent themes that could have implications for creditors in the coming months, including the changes in U.S. bank stock valuations/improving multiples, continued momentum with bank mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and the developments in the preferred stock and subordinated debt markets, including recent issuances by KBRA-rated banks.

Moreover, KBRA provides an in-depth review of quarterly balance sheet and income statement trends for the rated universe, though the main highlight was net interest margin (NIM) inflection as the rise in deposit costs has decelerated and appears to be nearing a plateau. The Compendium includes 2Q24 summaries on all publicly traded U.S. banks in KBRA’s rated universe, focusing on key performance and credit metrics, along with medians of key ratios. The Compendium also includes the top 10 lowest cost deposit franchises, highest reserves to loans, and largest sequential changes in return on assets, NIM, net charge-offs, and nonperforming asset ratios. Further, we provide a detailed supplement of KBRA-rated debt issues—along with rating, amount issued, coupon, and maturity.

