Flow Beverage Corp. to Sponsor the Toronto International Film Festival®

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW; OTCQX:FLWBF) (“Flow”) is pleased to announce a sponsorship agreement with the Toronto International Film Festival (“TIFF”) for the 2024 and 2025 festivals, whereby Flow is now an official sponsor and the exclusive hydration partner of TIFF within the still and sparkling water categories.

During the festival, which is expected to attract over 650,000 attendees, Flow still and sparkling mineral spring water will be available to all cinema fans at the TIFF Lightbox, Princess of Wales Theater, Royal Alexandra Theatre and Roy Thomson Hall. Leading up to and throughout the Festival, VIP and celebrity events will showcase both Flow’s still and sparking mineral spring water, and patrons will be able to hydrate with Flow and enjoy refreshing experiences on Festival Street. With over 82% of TIFF’s attendees living within the Greater Toronto Area, Flow’s home turf and one of its most important markets, the Festival is a perfect platform to continue establishing Flow within the premium still category and launch its new sparkling mineral spring water innovation.

Flow Sparkling Mineral Spring Water will debut in Canada in August 2024. Initially available in 300ml aluminum bottles, Flow’s artesian spring water will be perfectly carbonated in OG and three signature flavours: Blackberry + Hibiscus, Lemon + Ginger, and Cucumber + Mint. The innovative composition of Flow’s aluminum bottles allows for a premium and custom-designed packaging that includes 75% recycled aluminum. Flow’s custom-designed packaging has been developed in partnership with Kensington Aluminum Technology Inc., which is a first-to-market and proprietary solution with advanced sustainability technology.

To celebrate the launch of Flow Sparkling Mineral Spring Water, Flow is also introducing an e-commerce pre-order contest where participants can win one of three VIP TIFF screening experiences. Prizes include two (2) tickets to a 2024 TIFF screening, a $500 gift card, and a year subscription to Flow Sparkling Mineral Spring Water. This Canada-only contest runs from August 8th to August 30th.

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Toronto International Film Festival for Flow’s first red carpet experience. TIFF is one of the world’s premiere film festivals and a flagship cultural event in Canada each year. We believe this partnership aligns two iconic Canadian brands that hold themselves to the highest standards. As we launch our new Sparkling Mineral Spring Water, we see this as a tremendous opportunity to amplify our new innovation in partnership with TIFF and bring Flow to the cinema community,” said Nicholas Reichenbach, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Flow.

About Flow

Flow is one of the fastest-growing premium water companies in North America. Founded in 2014, Flow’s mission since day one has been to reduce environmental impacts by providing sustainably sourced natural mineral spring water in the most sustainable product formats. Today, the brand is B-Corp Certified with a best-in-class score of 126.5, offering a diversified line of health and wellness-oriented beverage products: original natural spring water and award-winning organic flavours in sizes ranging from 300-ml to 1-litre. All products contain naturally occurring electrolytes and essential minerals and support Flow’s overarching purpose to “bring wellness to the world through the positive power of water.” Flow beverage products are available at retailers in Canada and the United States, and online at flowhydration.com.

For more information on Flow, please visit Flow’s investor relations site at: investors.flowhydration.com.

