JFrog Secures Prestigious Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative, Streamlining Procurement and Accelerating Adoption of Advanced Security Tools

JFrog Ltd. ("JFrog") (Nasdaq: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced its participation in the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Software Initiative (ESI)'s DevSecOps Agency Catalog. The DoD ESI catalog helps streamline procurement practices and achieve lower total cost of ownership through a unified contracting and vendor management strategy across the entire department.

“JFrog's participation in the DoD's ESI DevSecOps catalog underscores our commitment to helping defense organizations meet their mission while ensuring their software supply chains remain secure amidst an increasingly dangerous threat landscape,” said Shlomi Ziv, General Manager, SVP of Americas Sales, JFrog. “By making it easier to procure trusted DevSecOps solutions with proven ROI, we’re helping government organizations swiftly reinforce their security posture and ensuring their software systems can serve as the cornerstone for national security.”

As one of the largest organizations of the federal government, the DoD relies on thousands of software and IT providers to run the vast number of military projects under its command. The DoD ESI program is designed to optimize the procurement process by providing access to discounted subscriptions, services and professional training related to commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS). Being chosen for the ESI program highlights JFrog’s commitment as a trusted partner to the DoD, supplying superior solutions that adhere to the most demanding compliance and security standards.

This DoD award adds to JFrog’s existing lineup of government procurement vehicles, including ongoing collaboration with significant agreement holders such as Carahsoft, GovSmart, Four Inc. Norseman and Red River – that are all authorized to sell JFrog through the DoD ESI catalog.

For more information on the agreement details and product price list visit https://www.esi.mil/contentview.aspx?id=1197.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Learn more at https://jfrog.com/ or follow us on X @JFrog.