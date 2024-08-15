Zip Announces Strategic Partnership with Stripe in the U.S. to Accelerate Market Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zip (ASX: ZIP), a digital financial services company offering innovative, people-centered products, today announced its integration as a payment method for U.S. merchants using Stripe. With the new integration, eligible merchants can easily enable Zip as a payment method with a single click, which can help attract new customers and increase both conversion rates and basket sizes. Zip partnered with Stripe in Australia last year, and this now extends the partnership for merchants in the U.S.

With 6.0 million active customers and more than 79,000 merchants across the United States, Australia and New Zealand,1 Zip continues to promote financial inclusion by making everyday spending, cash flow management, budgeting – and the ability to cover unexpected expenses – accessible.

BNPL has firmly established itself as a mainstream payment option, and Zip’s innovative and inclusive approach is revolutionizing access to the retail economy. Its unique algorithm welcomes a broader demographic to access credit, which not only introduces a new segment of customers to brands but also helps to address the needs of those long underserved by traditional financial institutions.

“Our goal at Zip is to provide customers transparent and flexible credit solutions that enhance their financial autonomy while providing merchants access to a new and motivated customer base,” said George Eliopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Zip. “Our strategic partnership with Stripe continues to deliver strong outcomes for merchants and customers in Australia, and we are excited to replicate the success in the United States.”

For merchants leveraging Stripe’s optimized checkout interfaces, like the Payment Element and Checkout, they can enable Zip with no code from their Stripe Dashboard. Zip is available to merchants in Australia with general availability to merchants in the United States expected later this year.

To learn more about the benefits of the Zip and Stripe integration, or to enable Zip as a payment option, please visit: https://docs.stripe.com/payments/zip, or reach out to your Stripe account representative for further details and early access.

About Zip

ASX-listed Zip Co Limited (ASX: ZIP) is a digital financial services company, offering innovative and people-centered products. Operating in two core markets - United States (US) and Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Zip offers access to point-of-sale credit and digital payment services, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payment options, helping customers to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses. US loans through the Zip app and Zip Checkout are originated by WebBank. All loans are subject to credit approval.

For more information, visit: www.zip.co

1 As at 4Q FY24.