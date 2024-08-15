Conway Investment Solutions, Opto Investments Partner to Provide RIAs with Tech-Forward, Institutional-Grade Private Markets Custom Funds

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conway Investment Solutions, LLC (“Conway”), a collaborative investment solutions partner for financial advisors, today announced a strategic partnership with Opto Investments (“Opto”), the technology-enabled solution expanding private markets access for independent investment advisors. This partnership enables Conway and Opto to provide registered investment advisors (RIAs) with an end-to-end solution for creating actively managed private markets vintage funds, providing access to bespoke investment strategies supported and delivered by modern technology.

The challenges of limited access, expensive fee structures and large investment minimums, coupled with the operational complexities of managing private markets portfolios, have historically made it difficult for RIAs to invest client capital in private credit, private equity, real estate, venture capital and other private asset classes. By combining the institutional-quality investment research and due diligence capabilities of Conway and Opto, advisors will be able to create private markets solutions from a broad but highly curated universe of opportunities tailored to clients’ individual needs and objectives.

Leveraging Opto’s technology platform and custom funds offering, these new vintage fund strategies provide advisors and investors access to private funds at lower minimums via a simplified digital subscription process, eliminating many of the challenges typically associated with private markets investing.

“With decades of experience and deep connections across alternative asset classes, the partnership between Conway and Opto is aiming to not only drive a broader adoption of private markets but introduce a superior client experience,” said Tom Margulis, co-founder and managing principal at Conway.

Demonstrating the possibilities of this partnership, Conway and Opto have already launched a private markets vintage fund strategy for Andersen Tax LLC (“Andersen”). The vintage fund, which will be made available to Andersen’s ultra-high-net-worth, high-net-worth and family office clients, is designed to evolve over time to include a curated selection of investment opportunities across the universe of private asset classes.

“This powerful alliance between Andersen, Conway and Opto will equip our advisors with value-add investment strategies to complement existing equity and fixed-income portfolios,” added Brian Ullsperger, managing director at Andersen, whose team manages more than $2 billion in client assets. “We’ve consistently struggled to find partners where we had true alignment, and we’re confident we’ve found that with Conway and Opto. As the investment landscape continues to evolve, having Conway and Opto in our corner will further strengthen our ability to differentiate as a practice.”

Conway and Opto can relieve RIAs of the administrative burden associated with private markets investment lifecycle management. Opto’s end-to-end technology platform streamlines tasks like managing capital calls, tax documentation and reporting. These tech-driven efficiencies will enable firms to significantly elevate their investment offerings by simplifying workflows and operations, saving time and creating better client experiences.

“Opto believes that fiduciary advisors deserve a simpler, more scalable solution for investing in private markets,” said Ryan VanGorder, chief executive officer at Opto. “This partnership with Conway, which will expand our collective reach, exemplifies our willingness and drive to do things differently. By combining our respective strengths, we are committed to further empowering RIAs with advanced solutions that simplify private markets investment processes and maximize the potential for alpha generation.”

Advisors and investors interested in learning more about Conway Investment Solutions can visit conwayis.com. Those who are interested in learning more about Opto Investments should visit optoinvest.com.

About Conway Investment Solutions

Conway is a technology-driven investment solutions provider that connects financial advisors and their clients to a curated set of alternative and traditional investment funds and solutions. Conway’s heritage in investment research is a differentiator driving everything we do. By integrating institutional-quality research with innovative technology, we empower our clients to make informed investment decisions while solving the many challenges of investing in alternatives.

Each advisor’s objectives and needs are unique, and we work to customize an appropriate alternatives investment solution. At the crossroads of financial technology and investment research, Conway is the way to invest with intelligence.

For more information, please visit conwayis.com and LinkedIn.

About Opto Investments

Opto Investments (“Opto”) is a technology firm changing the way fiduciaries experience private markets. Opto partners with advisors, CIOs, and other fiduciaries to solve the challenges of building and distributing customized private markets solutions at scale. Intelligent workflows and elegant design simplify the private markets investment process, minimizing paperwork, saving time, and creating better client experiences.

We built Opto as a fiduciary and with a fee structure that aligns us with our clients. We do not receive compensation from fund managers and frequently invest our own capital in the deals we choose for our platform.

Founded by Joe Lonsdale, backed by 8VC, Fin Capital, and Michael Dell’s DFO Management, Opto is able to access truly differentiated opportunities across private credit, private equity, real estate, venture capital, and more. We guide fiduciaries through every step of the investment process, with holistic portfolio construction tools and hands-on guidance based on their needs.

Opto is your long-term partner for building smarter private markets portfolios.

For additional information, please visit our website and LinkedIn.