Success Beyond Game Day and XPE Partner to Integrate AI-Driven Mindset Training into XPE’s SHREDmill Platform and Online Community

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Success Beyond Game Day and SHREDmill announce a partnership to embed mindset training into XPE’s SHREDmill platform and online community. This initiative aims to enhance the holistic development of athletes on and off the field by integrating AI-driven mindset training into their speed training routine.

SHREDmill users at the high school, collegiate, and pro levels will gain access to personalized mindset training complementing their game day speed training. Athletes and coaches will gain insights into their mental performance over time and be able to see how they are progressing versus some of the top Hall of Fame Professional athletes. This mindset lab is designed to build resilience, sharpen mental strength, and promote overall well-being. Participants will have the option to further engage in interactive sessions facilitated by renowned athletes across the XPE network, focused on sharing their extensive experience and providing invaluable insights on mindset tools used in and out of sport.

Samantha Card, co-founder of Success Beyond Game Day, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to empower athletes and nurture high performers at all levels in their training. Most athletes solely focus on improving their physical performance, and this partnership highlights that sharpening athletes’ mindset is not just a complement but a critical component to peak performance results. I couldn’t be more energized to integrate our mindset training powered by our AI technology partner, Dailyhuman, into the SHREDmill community.”

Success Beyond Game Day has also established a strategic partnership with Dailyhuman, an AI-powered technology company and leader in sports mindset software solutions. Dailyhuman bolsters Success Beyond Game Day’s ability to provide weekly coaching at scale and customize mindset performance dashboards for athletes, coaches, and teams globally.

Tony Villani, co-owner of XPE and creator of SHREDmill, has trained some of the world’s fastest athletes. Holding a Master’s in Exercise Physiology, Villani published a thesis on exhaustive interval training and has worked with major sports organizations like the Washington Capitals and Orlando Magic. His data-driven approach to speed training inspired him to make these techniques scalable and accessible at all levels. In 2002, he launched XPE Sports to perfect his speed mechanics methodology and designed the self-propelled SHREDmill, now used by professional athletes and coaches nationwide.

“We are immensely proud to be partnering with Success Beyond Game Day and SHREDmill on this initiative,” shared Josh Roenitz, founder and CEO at Dailyhuman. “Athletes deserve comprehensive tools to help them build the mental strength needed to thrive in all areas of life. By embedding our mindset training software into the SHREDmill platform, users can seamlessly integrate mental and physical training, maximizing their potential.”

In January 2024, XPE began collaborating with Success Beyond Game Day to prepare athletes for the 2024 NFL Combine. This partnership proved successful, with twelve of the total forty athletes drafted in the first four rounds.

Tony Villani stated, “Mindset is the new speed. It used to be all about the 40-yard dash, but now we know that mental toughness and resilience are just as critical for an athlete’s game speed, performance, and career longevity. My goal in partnering with Success Beyond Game Day is to transform SHREDmill into a world-class training platform where athletes develop the physical and mental skills needed for sport and life.”

For more information, please visit SHREDmill.

About Success Beyond Game Day

Success Beyond Game Day is dedicated to empowering athletes by focusing on the holistic development of their personal and professional lives. Success Beyond Game Day provides data- driven resources, mentorship, and programs designed to build resilience, enhance mental strength, and promote overall well-being, with a commitment to supporting athletes beyond their sports careers to help them achieve lasting success in all aspects of life.

About XPE

XPE is a premier training facility specializing in elite athlete performance enhancement, led by Tony Villani. Over 200 NFL players, including 100 current ones and numerous first-round draft picks, have trained at XPE. Villani’s trainees have won 12 Super Bowl championships and over 50 have been selected for the NFL Pro Bowl. Villani also trains athletes in MLB, NBA, and Olympic sports, enhancing their speed and agility. He created the SHREDmill, a specialized treadmill for improving sprinting mechanics.

About Dailyhuman

Dailyhuman is a mindset software company dedicated to helping high performers practice and measure essential mindset skills through innovative, AI-driven labs. With a focus on practice, consistency, and community, Dailyhuman is paving the way for transformative personal growth experiences.