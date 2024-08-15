DocuVault Partnership is Expected to Exceed $1 Million for Bayaud Enterprises

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocuVault, one of the nation’s most comprehensive and secure records management companies for over two decades, has announced a commitment of $1 million to Denver-based nonprofit Bayaud Enterprises, which has been helping individuals with disabilities overcome employment barriers since 1969. To support these efforts, Bayaud began providing shredding and hard drive destruction services in the early 2000s to provide jobs to individuals with disabilities.

“Beyond the obvious business synergies, this partnership represents the essence of collaboration and shared purpose,” said Keith DiMarino, CEO of DocuVault. “This is a unique opportunity to amplify both DocuVault’s dedication to making a difference in the Denver community we serve while enabling an ongoing charitable platform for Bayaud.”

Joining forces represents the beginning of a strategic partnership that will also foster growth for both companies. DocuVault will assume the operation’s shredding division and Bayaud Enterprises will maintain its other service lines and focus on fulfilling its mission. As part of its contribution, DocuVault will house Bayaud’s food pantry for 18 months while the organization builds a new, larger supported housing and office space facility, and be a sponsor for its community fundraising events, such as the Third Annual Lakewood Food & Wine on September 14.

In addition, for the next three years, DocuVault will donate 2% of its Colorado revenue across all service lines (storage, e-waste, scanning, and shredding) to the nonprofit. This overall commitment is expected to exceed $1 million. DocuVault’s presence in Denver is poised for growth, with its facility nearing completion of a large-scale renovation that will add three levels and increase capacity to 21 million client records in storage, while it is experiencing rapid national growth in its e-waste and scanning divisions.

“The more we grow, the more we can help Bayaud continue its important contributions to the community,” said Gary Waters, DocuVault founder/COO and Denver native. “And that’s a source of pride for all members of our organization who live and work in Denver and reminds us of why we do what we do.”

By extending its reach through collaborations like the one with Bayaud Enterprises, DocuVault continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to making a meaningful impact beyond just business success. DocuVault has long been involved in local charitable endeavors, from providing student scholarships and sponsoring food drives and youth sports programs, to participating in school special needs programs, contributing to community shredding events, and more. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and American Migraine Foundation are causes especially close to CEO Keith DiMarino's heart.

“DocuVault’s generous contribution will help us sustain our ability to fulfill our mission as well as continue to employ our team members who have made great strides in their lives while overcoming personal adversities,” said Tammy Bellofatto, executive director of Bayaud Enterprises. “With the company’s sterling reputation for business excellence as well as its philanthropic spirit, partnering with Keith and his team couldn’t be a better decision.”

About DocuVault

Founded in 2003, DocuVault is a trusted provider of asset protection services with locations in Denver and the Philadelphia metro area. The company is committed to delivering secure solutions for storing and managing sensitive materials for a range of industries while also actively supporting charitable initiatives that benefit local communities.

About Bayaud Enterprises

The mission of Denver-based Bayaud Enterprises, founded in 1969, is to create hope, opportunity and choice for people with disabilities and other barriers to employment to achieve economic self-sufficiency. Revenue from its document and hard drive destruction company supports its vocational programs, from job training and coaching to placement, whose services have helped over 10,000 people annually.