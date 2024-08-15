Sally Hansen® and Warner Bros. Team Up for a Scary Good Nail Polish Collection to Celebrate the Release of This Fall’s Highly Anticipated Movie “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) -- IT’S SHOWTIME! Sally Hansen® is launching a nail polish collection in partnership with Warner Bros. and the creative team behind “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the hugely anticipated follow-up to the cult classic movie, in theaters September 6, 2024. Introducing the NEW Miracle Gel™ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection, a limited-edition range of 8 polishes developed to take your next manicure to the next level…and beyond!

The #1 Gel Hybrid in the US, this new Miracle Gel™ collection offers a chip-resistant, salon quality manicure that delivers up to 10 days of color and shine*, without the use of a UV lamp. Colors are reminiscent of the movie’s one-of-a-kind title characters, and each polish has a rich color pay off and high shine for a manicure that will last as long as it takes to be seen in the Afterlife waiting room. Each bottle is adorned with the iconic pinstripes of that classic black-and-white suit and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” on the cap.

“The original ‘Beetlejuice’ is one of those iconic movies that helped shape pop culture history, and we are honored to be a part of its long-awaited return to the big screen with ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.’ The new Miracle Gel™ collection is a fun, shock-inspired range of colors that were created to give our fans a long-lasting manicure worthy of showing off to your favorite Ghost with the Most,” said Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer of Coty Consumer Beauty.”

The Sally Hansen® Miracle Gel™ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice limited-edition collection features a range of 8 strange and unusual Miracle Gel™ shades:

Strange and Unusual (crème red)

(crème red) Tombstone (crème gray)

(crème gray) Bio Exorcist (crème lime green)

(crème lime green) Say it 3 Times (crème purple)

(crème purple) Hello my Name is Bob (crème yellow)

(crème yellow) Weirder & Weirder (crème blue)

(crème blue) The Afterlife (crème black)

(crème black) Ghost with the Most (black and white glitter)

The Sally Hansen® Miracle Gel™ Beetlejuice Beetlejuice collection is available starting this month in select markets globally, everywhere you find Sally Hansen products – in mass-merchandisers, food and e-commerce retailers – for a limited time only. For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com.

*when used with the Miracle Gel Color Grip Primer and Top Coat

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is a Global beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. The groundbreaking Hard As Nails product, patented in 1957, marked the beginning of Sally Hansen's legacy. Through the decades, Sally Hansen has become synonymous with cutting-edge beauty solutions and creativity without limits, pushing the boundaries of innovation year after year.

Today, Sally Hansen is committed to creating hardworking beauty products and making salon-quality results available to everyone at-home. With a rich heritage of innovation and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the brand's mission is to make self-care a state-of-mind and empower individuals with the confidence to express their unique beauty. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram

ABOUT “BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE”

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” the long-awaited sequel to Burton’s award-winning Beetlejuice. Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film’s producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick and Brad Pitt executive producing.

A Warner Bros. Pictures presentation, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024 nationwide, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY GLOBAL CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.