Inaugural Takeoff: Luxury Carrier STARLUX Airlines Celebrates Debut of Seattle-Taipei Flight, its 3rd US Destination

SEATTLE & TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines’ inaugural flight to Seattle, its third US gateway after Los Angeles and San Francisco, touched down to a water cannon salute at 4:15pm today. With the launch of nonstop flights from Seattle to Taipei, STARLUX’s expanded transpacific routes reaffirm its dedication to growing its US network. With its arrival at the hub of partner Alaska Airlines, STARLUX further enables seamless connectivity from more than 100 cities to Seattle and onward to Taipei and 23 Asian destinations. STARLUX marked this occasion with an inaugural celebration following the arrival of flight JX032 from Taipei.

For the new route from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (TPE), STARLUX flies its next-generation Airbus A350-900. STARLUX initially offers three flights weekly and are expected to ramp to daily at the beginning of next year. Below is the weekly schedule:

Flight Route Weekly Schedule Departure Time Arrival Time JX031 SEA-TPE Every Monday, Thursday,

Saturday 02:10 05:10 +1 JX032 TPE-SEA Every Wednesday, Friday,

Sunday 20:00 16:15 *Note: Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice. Please visit www.Starlux-airlines.com for updated information.

Upon landing in Taipei, passengers may continue their STARLUX journeys to more than 23 popular destinations in Asia through its Taipei hub, including Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand; Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang and Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam; Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Cebu and Clark, Philippines; Singapore; Jakarta, Indonesia (starting Sep. 1); Macau and Hong Kong, and more than nine destinations in Japan.

STARLUX and Alaska Airlines – Strategic Partnership for Greater Reach

In addition to providing easy connectivity for shared customers via Alaska’s hometown airport, Los Angeles and San Francisco serve as key gateway airports for Alaska, allowing both airlines to expand their route options and significantly enhance overall connectivity. Since April 2023, STARLUX and Alaska have closely cooperated in a loyalty program where Alaska’s Mileage Plan members can earn and redeem miles on STARLUX flights; later this year, STARLUX COSMILE members will be able to do the same on Alaska flights. Though Alaska has already been selling interline flights on STARLUX via alaskaair.com, STARLUX and Alaska are pleased to announce the launch of codeshare flights will begin soon this year. This strategic agreement is STARLUX’s first codeshare collaboration, and it’s aimed at providing a seamless travel experience and flexibility for passengers of both airlines.

“We’re excited to welcome STARLUX to our hometown airport in Seattle – a premier international airline now serving our main hub,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. “Our guests will love flying on STARLUX with its world-class service and amenities, connecting the West Coast, Taipei and many more incredible places across Asia. We’re thrilled to offer our loyal Mileage Plan members another exciting way to see the world.”

Inaugural Launch Ceremony

To celebrate this milestone, STARLUX held an inaugural launch event at the SEA Conference Center following the arrival of its Taipei-Seattle flight. The event included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, refreshments, gift exchange, and a special Mak Fai Association Drum Show demonstration. Featured speakers included STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai, Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) Director General Daniel Kuo-ching Chen, Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho and Alaska Airlines Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Harrison.

STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai emphasized the significance of the Seattle expansion, stating, “Seattle is not just our latest destination, it’s a pivotal milestone in our US expansion strategy. For the first time, thanks to our esteemed partner Alaska Airlines, we can connect passengers from over 100 US cities via the West Coast to Asia Pacific. We’re thrilled to bridge continents, expand travel options, and deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

Inside STARLUX’s State-of-the-Art Airbus 350-900

STARLUX’s Airbus 350-900s feature 306 seats, spread across four cabins: four first-class suites, 26 business-class pods, 36 premium economy recliners and 240 economy seats. Cabins feature earth-toned interiors, award-winning crew attire, curated in-cabin aromatherapy, and Michelin-rated meals—all designed to delight and soothe the senses. STARLUX A350s also feature Collins Aerospace's new Elements suite (designed in partnership with BMW Designworks), a product that builds on some incredibly popular predecessors to raise the bar for business-class seating. STARLUX’s catering, personalized onboard service, and amenities further elevate the premium experience.

The new flights provide exquisite dining, including Taiwanese signature dishes, and amenities for all-class passengers to enjoy an at-home experience in the air. And to bring greater individuality to their air travel experience, passengers can pre-order meals online so they can enjoy the meal they want.

Founded on the philosophy that luxury should be available to everyone, not just the elite, STARLUX is a boutique international airline that prioritizes safety and offers unparalleled service with the goal of making flying a truly luxurious and unforgettable experience. The airline’s impressive growth reflects this.

About STARLUX Airlines

STARLUX is a luxury airline based in Taipei now serving 23 Asian routes: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Cebu, Clark, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc Island, Jakarta (starting Sep.1), Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Singapore, Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Hakodate, Sapporo, Sendai, Okinawa, Macau, Hong Kong. STARLUX is dedicated to providing exquisite services and utmost comfort for each passenger to enjoy an unforgettable journey. STARLUX serves passengers traveling between Asia and North America with three US routes with an easy transfer in Taipei. The STARLUX fleet consists of three types of new-generation Airbuses which are extremely efficient—A321neo, A330neo, and A350-900—to provide the finest and eco-friendly journeys. For more information, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US, or on our US social channels Facebook and Instagram.

