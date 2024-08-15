Woodside Signs Sponsorship Deal With Mexican Football Team

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woodside Energy has today announced that it will sponsor the Jaiba Brava football team for the next three years.

Jaiba Brava plays in the Liga BBVA Expansión MX division within the Mexican Football League, and hosts its home games at the Tamaulipas Stadium, located between the municipalities of Tampico and Ciudad Madero, in Tamaulipas.

The new sponsorship was formally announced at a ceremony at the Jaiba Brava stadium where Woodside was presented with a commemorative jersey featuring its logo.

Presenting the jersey on behalf of Jaiba Brava, Álvaro de la Torre, president of the club said: “The support of Woodside Energy is fundamental to boosting our development and growth both on the field and in the community. It is a privilege to have Woodside as a strategic partner, and we appreciate the trust they have placed in us.”

Woodside Vice President Trion Stephane Drouaud said the company was proud of the new partnership with Jaiba Brava.

“Woodside is committed to partnerships that strengthen the health, education and wellbeing of the places where we live and work. We are honored to sponsor one of the most beloved sports teams in Tampico and Madero, known not only for sporting excellence but commitment to its local community.”

As part of the sponsorship agreement Woodside’s logo will appear on the team's official jersey, as well as at the stadium facilities.

Woodside Energy

Woodside Energy is a global energy company, founded in Australia, operating across three continents to produce oil and natural gas while seeking opportunities in new energies. In Mexico, Woodside is advancing the Trion oil and gas project in partnership with PEMEX and has also announced an agreement with Mexico Pacific Limited to purchase 1.3 million tonnes per year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 20 years.