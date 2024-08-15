The Ultimate Definition of Horsepower: Wrangler® and Hot Wheels Join Forces to Launch New Streetwear-Inspired Apparel Collection

Wrangler x Hot Wheels is available for purchase online at Wrangler.com, as well as in selected stores globally. Prices range from $30 - $150. (Photo: Business Wire)

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global denim brand Wrangler®, announced today a collaboration with Mattel Inc.’s Hot Wheels™. A nostalgia-driven collection, Wrangler® x Hot Wheels™ includes bold denim, jackets, coveralls, and graphic tees in coordinating youth and adult styles – along with a limited-edition Wrangler branded miniature die-cast ’85 Ford Bronco.

Following 2023’s Wrangler x Barbie collaboration, Mattel and Wrangler have teamed up once again, this time for a streetwear collection inspiring new generations to climb into the driver's seat and take life by the reins. The rich history of Wrangler and Hot Wheels is displayed through motorsport-inspired designs on classic denim pieces and colorful tees.

“Partnering with Hot Wheels has been a collision of heritage and horsepower,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global marketing, Kontoor. “Tapping into the resurgence of motorsport and inspired by the classic American iconography and nostalgia of both brands, Wrangler x Hot Wheels hits the market at full speed and ignites a beloved pastime shared from generation to generation.”

Wrangler x Hot Wheels is available for purchase online at Wrangler.com, as well as in selected stores globally. Prices range from $30 - $150. To learn more about the collaboration and upcoming news about the brands, follow @wrangler and @hotwheelsofficial.

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for over 77 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Fort Worth and Greensboro, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.