QUODD Powers Infosel with Comprehensive Market Data from QX Marketplace

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QUODD, a leading provider of comprehensive market data on-demand for the global financial services industry and a NewSpring Holdings platform company, today announced its partnership with Infosel, an investment intelligence financial technology leader based in Latin America. Infosel is now utilizing market data content from QUODD’s QX Marketplace to enhance its data platform and software solutions, providing superior information, analytics, and insights.

Infosel integrates market data content from QUODD’s QX Marketplace into its industry-leading market data Hub, serving banks, investment advisors, traders, and other key segments in the Mexican market and across Latin America. Whether through their own Hub or via white-labeled widgets that empower institutions to create customized experiences, it is the content from QUODD that enables Infosel to deliver world-class information, analytics, and insights within their solutions.

“QUODD’s data accessibility and comprehensive content make it a perfect partner for Infosel,” said Miguel Garcia, CEO of Infosel. “The ease of accessing and redistributing their data, combined with the breadth of content, including real-time and historical data on global currency pairs, indices, and more, allows us to deliver exceptional value to our clients and continue disrupting the investment industry in Mexico and across Latin America.”

“Partnering with leading global financial technology leaders like Infosel underscores QUODD’s commitment to delivering flexible, cutting-edge technology solutions that meet the strategic objectives of our clients. Our collaboration with Infosel highlights how QUODD’s market data solutions can power innovation and growth in the financial sector, empowering end-users with the data they need to achieve better investment outcomes,” said Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD.

“Our data marketplace and digital platform are dedicated to working with the best-of-breed content providers around the globe, and Infosel is one of them,” said Justin Van Til, Head of Strategy at QUODD. “QUODD’s focus on accessibility is crucial for innovators who need modern solutions that fit a cloud-first, API-driven philosophy. By removing integration friction and increasing self-service access, QUODD empowers builders to quickly adopt and leverage advanced data infrastructure.”

About QUODD

QUODD delivers reliable and comprehensive market data on demand to the global financial services industry. QUODD provides banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies, and fin techs with the ability to stream, embed, look up, or download pricing data for global equities, fixed income, indices, options, futures, and end-of-day pricing for global mutual funds. Learn more at www.quodd.com.

About Infosel

Infosel is an investment intelligence fintech in Latin America, building a top-notch team to disrupt the investment industry in Mexico and beyond. Infosel’s solutions empower clients with information, analytics, and insights, supporting financial institutions in building their own platforms with componentized widgets and comprehensive data services. For more information about Infosel, visit www.infosel.com.