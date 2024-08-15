Alliant Insurance Services and Alliant Private Client Support Select Elite Players During Matches in the US Open 2024® Tennis Championships

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliant Insurance Services is pleased to support several American tennis players as they compete in matches at the prestigious US Open 2024®, beginning August 26, 2024, in Flushing, New York.

Alliant’s 100-year legacy embodies a spirit of entrepreneurialism, innovation and a sophisticated approach to achieving success in its field, mirroring the commitment and drive of the competing athletes it supports.

“As a transformative force in risk management, Alliant is proud to support pioneering, like-minded players who face challenges and competition head-on, with the determination, creativity and agility to rise to the top of their game,” said Peter Arkley, President, National Retail Brokerage, Alliant Insurance Services. “Alliant’s century of success has been fueled by prioritizing the needs of our clients and investing in the highest level of talent. We are thrilled to parlay our award-winning commitment to excellence toward supporting the elite talent in the competitive sport of tennis,” added Arkley.

Alliant Private Client provides customized risk management and insurance solutions for affluent individuals and families and has long supported professional athletes at every stage of their careers through a dedicated Sports & Entertainment practice. By mitigating the unique risks competitors face off the court, the dedicated team allows world-class performers to focus on achieving their greatest dreams and securing their legacies.

“Our commitment to these athletes parallels our commitment to our clients, who likewise play at the top of their fields,” said Cindy Zobian, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Alliant Private Client. “We understand that success at a premium tournament, and in life, requires a balance of risk, hard work and a devotion to your craft.”

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay