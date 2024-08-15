Solutions 2 GO Announces Global Distribution Partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment for LEGO Horizon Adventures on Nintendo SwitchTM

Solutions 2 GO announces that it has secured the global distribution rights for the highly anticipated LEGO Horizon Adventures on Nintendo Switch. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Solutions 2 GO announces that it has secured the global distribution rights for the highly anticipated LEGO Horizon Adventures on Nintendo Switch. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BRAMPTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solutions 2 GO, a leading video game publisher and global distributor based in the Greater Toronto Area, is thrilled to announce that it has secured the global distribution rights for the highly anticipated LEGO Horizon Adventures on Nintendo Switch.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring LEGO Horizon Adventures to a global audience on the Nintendo Switch family of systems,” said Rob Cleva, VP Global Publishing at Solutions 2 GO. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment experiences to retail consumers around the world.”

