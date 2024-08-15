NielsenIQ and The Fresh Market Forge New Cooperation, Enhancing Retail Measurement and Shopper Insights

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NielsenIQ (NIQ), a global leader in retail measurement, is thrilled to announce it has entered into a new cooperation agreement with The Fresh Market, a specialty food retailer celebrated for its fresh-focused offerings. This cooperation is poised to support The Fresh Market as they continue to grow and reinvent the grocery experience.

“We are delighted to work with The Fresh Market, a leader in delivering exceptional shopping experiences,” said Raha Alavi, Senior Vice President Retail at NIQ. “This agreement marks a significant step forward in our commitment to provide the Full ViewTM of the consumer wherever they shop. NIQ's solutions recognize that traditional channel boundaries are blurring and ensure that every retailer is considered as part of this dynamic space. The Fresh Market is an exciting and important addition to our measurement universe.”

Operating globally, NIQ provides unparalleled data and insights across both in-store and online channels. With industry-leading POS truth sets, large sample sizes, and comprehensive product data, NIQ ensures unmatched data quality. This new cooperation will significantly enhance The Fresh Market’s understanding of consumer behavior and support its commitment to quality and innovation across all channels.

"We are excited to expand our capabilities with NIQ’s solutions to better serve our customers," said Giorgio Bianchetti, Chief Merchandising Officer at The Fresh Market. "This new partnership allows us to leverage industry-leading data and insights, enhancing our understanding of consumer behavior and preferences. By integrating NIQ's comprehensive measurement tools, we are committed to continuously innovating and elevating the grocery experience for our shoppers."

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Today NIQ has operations in more than 95 countries covering 97% of GDP. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full ViewTM.