Votiro Partners with Zscaler to Provide Zero Trust Security Solution for File Downloads

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Votiro, innovator in Zero Trust Data Detection and Response and trusted to deliver safe and compliant content to industry leaders across the globe, today announced a technology alliance partnership with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security, to provide total security for file downloads from the web. Votiro’s Data Detection & Response (DDR) platform integration with the Zscaler Browser Isolation ensures zero compromise and allows for non-stop productivity, achieving full cyber protection while maintaining file functionality and quality.

Business operations depend upon employees’ ability to transfer files and content to and from partners, customers, and suppliers. Yet, hidden and unknown threats are often embedded within innocent looking files and steganography attacks are on the rise, whereby malware or a risky employee may exfiltrate data by hiding the sensitive data within an image file to avoid detection. Many traditional solutions restrict employees from opening and engaging with content or accessing necessary web portals and internet applications for file transfers, hindering productivity.

Votiro and Zscaler have partnered to provide organizations with a comprehensive content security solution for file downloads across browser, cloud storage, messaging, and content collaboration apps. With Votiro’s innovative DDR platform, and Zscaler’s Browser Isolation, which is natively integrated within the Zero Trust Exchange, enterprises can prevent malware attempts and potential data breaches and data loss using zero trust strategies while ensuring seamless business operations. Votiro DDR proactively detects and disarms known, unknown, and hidden file-borne threats in real-time to ensure files remain in their native format and safely flow through Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange.

“At Zscaler, we recognize that protecting sensitive data from external threat actors and negligent or malicious insiders is a top priority. The problem of keeping enterprise data safe gets compounded when threats are embedded within seemingly safe business documents.” said Amit Raikar, Vice President of Technology Alliances and Business Development at Zscaler. “File-borne threats hide as malicious code or macros with standard files that users download from the internet every day. Our holistic approach to cyber threat protection and data protection complements nicely with Votiro’s Data Detection and Response platform. Together, we’ll help more organizations safeguard their data from both web-based and file-borne threats.”

Customers can now reduce resources spent on removing files from quarantine or time spent unlocking files for use, boosting overall productivity for IT teams and end users. This integration provides the following benefits:

Threat Protection : Detects the true type of the files and performs actions accordingly, such as automatically blocking weaponized files with misleading file type extensions. The file structure is analyzed for the hidden file objects and the content is checked for any risky URLs. Any active content, such as VBA macros, are analyzed and ruled out based on a Machine Learning (ML) trained algorithm, preserving the end user experience while protecting from file-borne threats.

: Detects the true type of the files and performs actions accordingly, such as automatically blocking weaponized files with misleading file type extensions. The file structure is analyzed for the hidden file objects and the content is checked for any risky URLs. Any active content, such as VBA macros, are analyzed and ruled out based on a Machine Learning (ML) trained algorithm, preserving the end user experience while protecting from file-borne threats. Data Protection: Images are reconstructed as part of the sanitization process, eliminating any hidden code, without compromising the quality. The process is also applied for images embedded in documents and in archive files. Moreover, any QR codes are disarmed as well, effectively thwarting any steganography attacks.

“We are excited to partner with Zscaler who places as much emphasis on Zero Trust as we do, allowing us to create a joint solution that is rooted in zero trust security principles,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. “By joining forces with Zscaler, we are providing an advanced security solution that aligns with how modern business is being conducted. Boosting productivity, resiliency, and security are the backbone of this partnership, and we look forward to working together to help more organizations bolster their cybersecurity defenses.”

