Render Partners With Archtop Fiber to Accelerate Broadband Infrastructure Development Across the Northeast US

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Render Networks, a leader in network construction management technology, has announced a partnership with Archtop Fiber to accelerate its mission of bringing fast, reliable, and affordable fiber internet access to underserved markets across the Northeast U.S. Render’s solution will enable Archtop Fiber to drive efficiency, connecting communities faster with automation from construction to operations.

Archtop Fiber, headquartered in Kingston, N.Y., is a cutting-edge provider of multi-gig, 100%-fiber internet and phone service to residential and business customers across New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

Through a highly competitive selection process, Archtop Fiber evaluated leading telco construction management solutions, looking for a best-of-breed option with proven delivery outcomes to support its network lifecycle's build, operate, and maintain stages.

“After rigorous evaluation, Render emerged as the leader in high-quality construction technology solutions,” said Shawn Beqaj, Chief Development Officer at Archtop Fiber. “At Archtop, we take great care and consideration in selecting the right partners to deliver top-tier solutions at the pace and quality we demand. Render’s construction management capabilities and integration with VETRO Fibermap’s fiber management solution will deliver a seamless connection experience, further enhancing our network build strategy. As we continue our expansive fiber construction plan across multiple Northeastern markets, Render’s solutions will help us accelerate our progress, further streamline our processes, and drive greater success and growth throughout the second half of 2024 and beyond. This partnership highlights yet another pivotal step forward on our exciting journey to transform underserved communities with the power of fiber internet.”

“Render is excited to partner with the Archtop Fiber team and provide high-speed connectivity to underserved communities across the Northeast region faster. Our construction management technology is purpose-built for communications networks, and is proven to enable operators like Archtop Fiber to make optimal use of all labor and resources available to build at least 15% faster,” said Sam Pratt, Chief Executive Officer of Render Networks.

“Render's leading mobile application enables these results by facilitating frictionless field adoption, providing clear and detailed work scope for field crews, and ensuring highly accurate digital as-built capture for seamless handover to fiber management systems. We are thrilled to partner with Archtop Fiber and play a role in helping them deliver their mission faster.”

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build and connect communities faster, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators and construction teams. By automating manual tasks and optimizing the productivity of every resource, Render’s construction management platform eliminates process inefficiency, achieving real-time progress transparency and building networks >15% faster. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Archtop Fiber

Archtop Fiber was founded with a commitment to bring the fastest, most reliable, environmentally friendly, and affordable Internet access to those who have traditionally been underserved — or even overlooked. The Archtop team has decades of success partnering with communities, large and small, to create technology-driven opportunities. With a fully funded business strategy, Archtop is dedicated to local investment. This ensures we support customers with upgrades to existing infrastructure while deploying the latest multi-gig, symmetrical, fiber-based network technology to bring faster, more secure, and scalable broadband services to those who need them. Archtop Fiber is proudly invested in empowering your day-to-day life, bringing the digital world to your community and its businesses, schools, libraries, hospitals, farms and community centers.

Archtop Fiber – Invested In You.