JetLearn Partners With NHS to Provide Coding, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Education for Workers’ Families

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetLearn, a leading provider of online 1:1 coding, robotics, and AI education for kids & teens, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the NHS Staff Benefits Program. Recognised globally for its excellence in tech education, as evidenced by its top-most ratings on both Trustpilot and Google Reviews, JetLearn brings access to its acclaimed programs to the families of NHS staff members.

This collaboration supports one of the UK's largest workforces by offering their children access to cutting-edge technology education. As part of this initiative, JetLearn is providing NHS staff members with an exclusive 15% discount on its educational programs, enabling their children to master coding, explore robotics, and dive into the world of artificial intelligence.

The partnership between JetLearn and the NHS stems from a shared commitment to innovation and support for hardworking professionals. With JetLearn as the trusted provider for NHS families, employees can access high-quality, innovative tech education for their children. This aligns with JetLearn's mission to make cutting-edge education accessible to all children, inspiring the next generation to embrace technology and shape the future.

Children of NHS staff will have the opportunity to develop essential tech skills in a fun and engaging way, preparing them for the digital future. JetLearn's personalised approach ensures that each child can learn at their own pace, exploring areas of technology that interest them most.

NHS employee and a parent Mrs. Anmol Lakhani, shared her thoughts on the partnership: "As healthcare professionals, we're always looking for ways to support our children's education and prepare them for the future. This collaboration with JetLearn opens up valuable opportunities for our families to access high-quality tech education. It's reassuring to know that our kids can develop essential digital skills in a fun and engaging way, which is so important for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Abhishek Bahl, Founder and CEO of JetLearn, added, "we are honoured to partner with the NHS to support their incredible staff and their families. Offering this enhanced access, we hope to make a meaningful impact on the lives of NHS employees and their children, fostering a passion for technology and innovation. I’d personally like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all organisations involved in making this partnership possible.”

About JetLearn

JetLearn, Europe’s premier online next-gen skills academy for kids & teens, serves learners in over 50 countries. Recognised globally for its excellence in tech education with top-most ratings on Trustpilot and Google Reviews, JetLearn empowers children with AI, coding, and robotics skills through fun, inspiring, and personalised learning. The company's world-leading curriculum and inspirational teachers power live online lessons and workshops, earning JetLearn recognition as one of the Top 5 EdTech companies in the "STEM for Kids" category by HolonIQ. Visit the JetLearn website today to learn more.