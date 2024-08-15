KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Wingspire Equipment Finance 2024-1 LLC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Wingspire Equipment Finance 2024-1 LLC (WEF 2024-1), an equipment ABS transaction.

WEF 2024-1 represents the first equipment ABS transaction sponsored by Wingspire Equipment Finance LLC (WEF or the Company). Founded in 2017 as Liberty Commercial Finance LLC, WEF is a mid-to-large ticket equipment finance company headquartered in Tustin, California. WEF is majority-owned by Wingspire Capital Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (rated ‘BBB’ by KBRA), which is a specialty finance, business development company that provides direct lending solutions to middle-market companies in the U.S. As of July 31, 2024, the net asset balance of WEF’s portfolio totaled $333.1 million across 197 contracts and 95 obligors. The WEF 2024-1 transaction is secured by a portfolio of equipment lease and loan contracts.

The aggregate securitization value (ASV) of the portfolio is approximately $231.55 million as of the July 31, 2024 initial cut-off date (Cut-off Date ASV). The contract pool yield of the underlying contracts is approximately 10.65%. The portfolio is comprised of 88 contracts to 55 obligors. The average securitization value by contract is approximately $2.63 million and the average exposure to an obligor is approximately $4.21 million. The weighted average original and remaining contract terms are 52 months and 45 months, respectively. The maximum exposure to an obligor is approximately $13.5 million or approximately 5.84% of the aggregate net investment amount. WEF 2024-1 will issue 5 classes of notes (the Notes), totaling $201.45 million. The Notes benefit from credit enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, excess spread, a reserve account, and subordination for senior classes.

To access rating and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.

Doc ID: 1005529