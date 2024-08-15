Break The System in DEFECT, the Upcoming Immersive Shooter Revealed by emptyvessel

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, independent games studio emptyvessel ™ officially announced their first project, a new multiplayer, squad-based cyberpunk shooter, DEFECT. Currently in development, DEFECT will deliver a new kind of experience through its immersive and highly tactical combat for fans of the action shooter genre. From the creative minds of emptyvessel comes an original IP set in a futuristic, divided city ruled by an enigmatic AI system, all while ruthless gangs and rogue law enforcement vie for supremacy. DEFECT is being created by industry-leading developers behind iconic franchises including DOOM, Call of Duty, and The Last of Us. Players eager to join the fight can add DEFECT to their Steam wishlist starting now.

The game unveil is supported with a first reveal trailer that includes early gameplay and highlights the close-quarters shootouts and dystopian cityscape that DEFECT inhabitants call home - before it all gets shredded by crossfire.

Watch the DEFECT reveal trailer on YouTube.

emptyvessel debuted as a new independent game studio earlier this year, capitalizing on more than 100 years of combined game industry experience with some of the most genre-defining games. With a passion for creating games that deliver immersive experiences, DEFECT is the team’s first title, and is built using the groundbreaking Unreal Engine 5. Utilizing the latest technology and the team’s vision for delivering unique and exciting gameplay experiences, players will be immersed into a war between anarchy and authority that can only be found in DEFECT.

“Our goal with DEFECT is to deliver a new approach for both gamers and for developers,” said Emanuel Palalic, CEO and Game Director, emptyvessel. "We're exploring an authoritarian take on the game world, and leaning hard into the ‘punk’ in cyberpunk, fully immersing players into the carnage of a society where technology isn’t just a tool, but a burden. For the industry, we want to inspire other game makers to work in smaller teams, as we are, to have the ability to take more creative risks and work more independently. We’re really excited about making DEFECT and hope that everyone follows our story!”

Revel in the anarchy of a city on the brink. DEFECT is an Immersive Objective Shooter set in the last city of mankind, where THE SYSTEM, an authoritarian AI, rules with inhuman logic. Players will choose from a collection of dangerous factions—The System’s own policing force, Rogue Police Elements, or a host of gangs vying for power to play with friends in PvP or co-op multiplayer. Compete to achieve objectives like smuggling guns, assassinating targets, or arresting suspects. Suit up with state-of-the-art weaponry and technology to give you the edge you need to live another day.

CONTROL VS CHAOS

Fight as the totalitarian forces crushing humanity beneath the boot of the law or the gang factions killing anyone between them and full control of the city.

DYNAMIC ACTION

Fight in tense and tactical matches as a member of a four-person squad, as you attempt to fend off other teams eager to claim every credit and reward for their own. Every match has multiple objectives with different finales.

PREPARE FOR ANARCHY

Come together with your squad to gear up and collect what you need in your squad car or gang hangout to be ready for anything the battle throws at you. While in the fight, keep a keen eye out for pickups that can change the course of the match. You never know what you'll find.

The world of DEFECT is just beginning to be revealed as emptyvessel shares early insight into the game, which reflects a new kind of genre in the immersive shooter category. The team has partnered with leading creative agency, PETROL Advertising, who will utilize their white label publishing services to lead campaign, brand strategy and market planning including asset creation across Key Visuals, AV, and Social Media. PETROL will leverage their expertise from over 2,000 successful game launches and implement it into a holistic approach for DEFECT.

About emptyvessel:

emptyvessel is an independent game development studio with a specialty in the immersive shooter space that believes in a simple ethos: with creative independence comes greatness. The team at emptyvessel comprises world-class developers with over 100 years of combined experience who have held critical roles at Activision, Crystal Dynamics, Disney, id Software, Microsoft, Naughty Dog, Tripwire Interactive and more. Currently in development, DEFECT is a new game IP that aims to deliver a unique Immersive Objective Shooter experience. From the creative minds of emptyvessel comes a cyberpunk, squad-based shooter set in a future besieged by omnipresent AI, criminal warfare, and rogue law enforcement. Based in Austin, Texas, the studio operates fully remote with development talent located worldwide in locations across the US, Australia and Europe. For further information, visit https://www.emptyvessel.io.