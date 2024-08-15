Moving iMage Technologies to Upgrade Alamo Drafthouse’s Recently Acquired Las Colinas, Texas Location

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ), $MITQ, (“MiT”), a leading technology and services company for cinema, Esports, stadiums, arenas and other out-of-home entertainment venues, today announced a significant upgrade project with Alamo Drafthouse. As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing the movie-going experience, Alamo Drafthouse has ordered seven state-of-the-art projectors and associated MiT proprietary manufactured products at its recently acquired Las Colinas, Texas, location.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Alamo Drafthouse on these exciting upgrades,” said Joe Delgado, executive vice president, sales and marketing at Moving iMage Technologies. “This project highlights our commitment to providing top-tier cinematic technology that enhances every aspect of the movie-watching experience. Similar to the recently announced order for the Alamo Drafthouse Richardson location, we are confident that these upgrades will also bring a new level of excellence to the Las Colinas location.”

This upgrade will see the installation of the latest Barco SP4K RGB projectors, known for their exceptional image clarity and color accuracy, alongside Alchemy servers for streamlined content management. Additionally, Alamo Drafthouse will benefit from MiT's proprietary manufactured products, including its advanced automation systems and power filtering IS-30 units, which ensure optimal performance and reliability. The project also includes the installation of new screens, which will complement the high-definition capabilities of the upgraded projection system, delivering a superior visual experience for audiences. Thanks to these advanced technologies, movie-goers at the Las Colinas location can look forward to a more immersive and vibrant cinematic experience.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products and services for the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, with expanding ventures into live entertainment venues and Esports. We design and manufacture a wide range of proprietary products in-house, including developing potentially disruptive SaaS and subscription-based solutions. Committed to excellence and innovation, Moving iMage Technologies aims to revolutionize the out of home entertainment experience with cutting-edge technology and superior service. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

About Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was founded in 1997 as a single-screen mom and pop repertory theater in Austin, TX. Twenty-seven years later, with 41 locations and counting, Alamo Drafthouse has been called “the best theater in America” by Entertainment Weekly and “the best theater in the world” by Wired. Alamo Drafthouse has built a reputation as a movie lover’s oasis not only by combining best-in-class food and drink service with the movie-going experience, but also introducing unique programming and high-profile, star-studded special events. Alamo Drafthouse created Fantastic Fest, a world-renowned genre film festival dubbed “The Geek Telluride” by Variety featuring independents, international filmmakers, and major Hollywood studios. Alamo Drafthouse continues to expand its brand in new and exciting ways, including the American Genre Film Archive, a non-profit film archive dedicated to preserving, restoring and sharing film, and with several new theaters announced for this year and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.