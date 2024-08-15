Nuvve and WISE EV Partner to Create Convenient Public EV Charging Station Infrastructure in Select Markets Across the US

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Electric vehicle drivers will soon have greater access to convenient public high-speed EV charging stations. Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, and WISE EV, a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, have partnered to bring EV charging to more than 100 high-traffic locations across the country.

“We’re making EV adoption even more attractive to those with range anxiety,” said Gregory Poilasne, CEO of Nuvve. “These charging stations have added value because they will not only serve the immediate needs of EV drivers but also will provide essential grid services by integrating Nuvve’s V2G technology, stabilizing the electric grid during peak usage times.”

The announcement of the partnership comes ahead of today’s unveiling of plans for the first Nuvve and WISE EV charging stations as part of the Minority Business Enterprise Input Committee Open House in Las Vegas. The event will showcase this forward-looking approach to EV charging and provide an opportunity to see how EV charging infrastructure needs are evolving.

“This collaboration is about more than just technology; it’s about bringing together two companies with a shared vision to fill the void in EV charging deserts throughout the country,” said Kevin Williams, President/CEO of WISE EV. “This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to build a more resilient and sustainable energy future. The partnership marks a pivotal moment for both companies as we expand the reach, accessibility and impact of their technologies, creating a network of public chargers that will make a real difference for both underserved consumers and businesses.”

Today’s event offers a first look at the cutting-edge fast-charging stations, which will roll out to more than 100 high-traffic areas, such as convenience stores, hotels, shopping malls, and other key locations in the coming years. Attendees will meet with industry and community leaders and see firsthand how Nuvve’s V2G technology and WISE EV’s innovative solutions are shaping the future of energy while driving economic activity in communities across the country. The event will be held today at the Westin Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, Nev. from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. Details can be found at the Minority Business Enterprise Input Committee website.

About Nuvve Holding Corp.

Founded in 2010, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE) has successfully deployed vehicle-to-grid (V2G) on five continents, offering turnkey electrification solutions for fleets of all types. Nuvve combines the world’s most advanced V2G technology and an ecosystem of electrification partners, delivering new value to electric vehicle (EV) owners, accelerating the adoption of EVs, and supporting a global transition to clean energy. Nuvve is making the grid more resilient, transforming EVs into mobile energy storage assets, enhancing sustainable transportation, and supporting energy equity in an electrified world. Nuvve is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and can be found online at nuvve.com.

About Wise EV

WISE EV is changing the way the world accesses energy through innovative storage and ultra-fast Electric Vehicle (EV) charging. The Las Vegas-based company offers solutions with leading-edge technology and forward-thinking system design that keep EV drivers moving. WISE EV provides a tailored charging experience designed to meet the needs of individual drivers. For more information visit wise-ev.com.