Versium Announces REACH APIs Now Available in AWS Marketplace to Transform Marketing Data

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versium, a leading data technology company, today announced its REACH APIs are now accessible via AWS Marketplace, offering a seamless API subscription and billing process for AWS users. This integration enables AWS customers to access Versium’s suite of data enrichment and cleansing tools with just a few clicks, billed directly through their AWS account, on a flexible, pay-as-you-go basis. This debut in the AWS Marketplace streamlines access to Versium’s advanced data technology solutions so marketers can transform their data.

Versium REACH helps marketers cleanse, enrich and activate their data to optimize multichannel campaigns. Users can obtain actionable data faster, more accurately, and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. With this integration, AWS customers can now quickly sign up for an API key, making the onboarding process straightforward and efficient. Versium’s API services are easily accessible within the extensive AWS platform, leveraging over 200 AWS services for enhanced capabilities. This straightforward pricing model eliminates the need for additional internal support, simplifying both the integration process and billing through AWS.

“ Launching in AWS Marketplace marks a pivotal moment for Versium, expanding our data tools to one of the largest IaaS platforms on the market,” said Kevin Marcus, CTO and co-founder of Versium. “ This integration will expand our footprint among AWS users, reinforcing our commitment to delivering tools and data closer to the places people consume them.”

AWS customers can now access Versium’s services on a flexible, pay-as-you-go basis, with a low per-query price.

To learn more about Versium for AWS Marketplace, visit here.

About Versium

Versium transforms data into a strategic asset that improves marketing performance. Versium’s all-in-one data technology platform helps teams cleanse, enrich and action their data through easy-to-use tools, a robust set of APIs and the richest identity graph and insights engine that includes over 2 billion contact points. Versium supports businesses at every step of their data journey, thereby increasing audience reach by up to 5 times and engagement by up to 10 times for thousands of customers. For more information, please visit https://versium.com.