KLDiscovery Closes Transaction to Significantly Strengthen Long-Term Financial Foundation and Support Continued Growth

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLDiscovery” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance, and data recovery technology solutions, today announced that it has closed a value-enhancing deleveraging transaction with its convertible debenture holders, term loan lenders, revolving credit facility lender, and largest shareholder. This strategic step significantly reduces the Company’s long-term debt and strengthens its financial position, further enhancing KLDiscovery’s ability to deliver for its clients and partners.

“The successful completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone in KLDiscovery’s journey to help our clients solve their most complex data challenges. With the new capital structure now in place, the Company is well-positioned to reach new heights and continue delivering innovative solutions for our customers,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer of KLDiscovery. “I extend my sincere appreciation to our capital partners for their steadfast support along the way. We are excited to leverage this momentum in collaboration with our team, driving forward our vision to solidify KLDiscovery’s leadership in the eDiscovery space.”

As contemplated by the previously announced transaction agreements, KLDiscovery’s outstanding convertible notes have been cancelled and exchanged for new shares representing approximately 96% of the Company’s outstanding common equity and the maturity of the Company’s term loan has been extended to August 2027. In addition, at the closing of the transaction, KLDiscovery received $50 million of second lien secured financing which was used to repay a portion of the Company’s first lien secured debt, a portion of the amounts outstanding under the revolver, and pay transaction expenses. The closing of this transaction reflects the continued strong support of KLDiscovery’s capital partners, who are confident in the Company’s prospects and business strategy.

Kevin Griffin, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer of debenture holder MGG Investment Group, said, “KLDiscovery is on a strong trajectory with enhanced financial flexibility. We are confident in KLDiscovery’s innovative technology, dedicated team, and business strategy, and look forward to the Company’s continued growth and evolution.”

Advisors

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel, Guggenheim Securities, LLC and AlixPartners served as financial advisors, and C Street Advisory Group served as strategic communications advisor to the Company.

Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel and Lazard served as investment banker to the debenture holders.

About KLDiscovery

